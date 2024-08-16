Renowned designer Varoin Marwah just unveiled his latest drop Tuscane as he forays into Indian fashion market with his first flagship store in Mumbai

Globally acclaimed designer Varoin Marwah forayed into the Indian fashion scene with his first flagship store in Mumbai that also showcases his just unveiled collection Tuscane. Inspired by the serene beauty of Tuscany, the drop features a palette of rust, blue, off-white, and light green, evoking the region's timeless elegance and natural charm. The range features impeccably cut dinner jackets, shirts, suits, tuxedos, and trench coats, each designed with classic details that strike the perfect balance between wearability and high fashion.

Crafted from flowy crepe and cotton materials, these stylish yet practical pieces are perfect for summer, offering versatile options that can be worn for both casual outings and formal events. We have an exclusive chat with Varoin on the same.