Renowned designer Varoin Marwah just unveiled his latest drop Tuscane as he forays into Indian fashion market with his first flagship store in Mumbai
Globally acclaimed designer Varoin Marwah forayed into the Indian fashion scene with his first flagship store in Mumbai that also showcases his just unveiled collection Tuscane. Inspired by the serene beauty of Tuscany, the drop features a palette of rust, blue, off-white, and light green, evoking the region's timeless elegance and natural charm. The range features impeccably cut dinner jackets, shirts, suits, tuxedos, and trench coats, each designed with classic details that strike the perfect balance between wearability and high fashion.
Crafted from flowy crepe and cotton materials, these stylish yet practical pieces are perfect for summer, offering versatile options that can be worn for both casual outings and formal events. We have an exclusive chat with Varoin on the same.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
The Tuscane collection stands out from our previous collections by offering more timeless outfits that are suitable for both formal and casual wear. This range includes everything from shirts to suits and features a wide colour palette, from cobalt blue to rust, expertly mixed with off-white hues.
How has menswear evolved globally over the years?
Menswear has evolved globally by blending tradition with innovation, focusing on versatility and timelessness. Collections like Tuscane showcase this shift, offering pieces that transition seamlessly between formal and casual settings, with a broader colour palette and diverse fabrics. This reflects the modern demand for stylish, comfortable, and functional clothing.
What are the changes in menswear fashion you are noticing in India?
In India, menswear has seen significant change with a growing demand for more styles and Western silhouettes. The market has evolved to embrace versatility, with collections like Tuscane offering a blend of formal and casual outfits, reflecting global trends. This shift caters to the modern Indian man's preference for stylish, functional, and diverse clothing options.
Your first flagship store just opened in Mumbai, are there more on the anvil?
Yes, we are also looking at catering to more cities in the coming years, expanding our presence across the country.
Our aim is to create wearable art for men by melding ethnic touches with Western silhouettes. We will blend various textures and textiles, incorporating hand embroidery and diverse embellishment techniques. This approach allows us to mix and enhance existing menswear trends, offering unique and culturally rich pieces for our Indian and global customer base.
Trends in men’s party and wedding wear?
Classic styles are back in trend, moving away from the "dress to impress" mentality. Cleaner looks are making a comeback, with slight design experimentation. Individual tastes are now celebrated and acknowledged more than fixed market trends, allowing men to express their unique style preferences.
Men's winter-festive and wedding wardrobe must-haves?
Tailored suits in rich, dark colours like navy, charcoal, and burgundy, along with traditional Indian attire like sherwanis and bandhgalas featuring intricate embroidery. Layered outfits with waistcoats and blazers, statement accessories such as elegant ties and pocket squares, stylish footwear including leather shoes and traditional juttis, and warm fabrics like wool and velvet are essential. These pieces blend tradition with contemporary fashion, catering to diverse tastes globally.
What inspires you?
I draw inspiration from people, moments, and feelings. The unique stories and experiences of individuals, the essence of special moments, and the emotions they evoke all influence my creative process and design choices.
How has your design process evolved over the years?
It has evolved to focus more on my unique vision rather than just following market trends. I’ve become more confident in conveying my personal style and approach, striving to offer something fresh and original. Ultimately, the goal is to create wearable pieces; if they’re not practical, the effort is wasted.
How do you incorporate sustainability?
We encourage customers to invest in outfits that can be resized, repurposed, and recycled. Also, we minimize waste by buying fabrics as needed based on orders and consumption, and storing only what’s necessary.
Your personal fashion choices?
It leans towards comfortable, high-energy styles with fresh, good-feel shades and cuts. I prefer outfits that blend ease with vibrant, uplifting colours and modern silhouettes.
Your favourite colours?
Right now, burnt orange and cobalt blue.
Your fave fashion icon?
Designer Rocky S -- he has not only paved the way for many designers like me but also demonstrated how to maintain a long, evolving career.