We check out footwear couturier Aniket Gupta's first store in Kolkata

An erstwhile student of commerce, couturier Aniket Gupta’s interest in shoemaking grew when he started going to his family workshop of footwear. While trying his hands in different departments, he discovered his passion for footwear designing, and he wasted no time to learn the art in Agra and Chennai.

The couturier, who designed the Calcutta skyline shoes for Shantanu Maheshwari’s Cannes visit, recently launched his eponymous label and store in Kolkata, on CIT Road. We find out the specialties of his brand. Excerpts: