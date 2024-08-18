We check out footwear couturier Aniket Gupta's first store in Kolkata
An erstwhile student of commerce, couturier Aniket Gupta’s interest in shoemaking grew when he started going to his family workshop of footwear. While trying his hands in different departments, he discovered his passion for footwear designing, and he wasted no time to learn the art in Agra and Chennai.
The couturier, who designed the Calcutta skyline shoes for Shantanu Maheshwari’s Cannes visit, recently launched his eponymous label and store in Kolkata, on CIT Road. We find out the specialties of his brand. Excerpts:
Why did you think of opening a bespoke label?
No two person’s feet are alike, even if they are of the same size. And the minor differences make a shoe perfect. I wanted my shoes to make a difference. My shelves boast of handpainted, tattooed shoes, along with pairs embellished with zardozi work, laser engravings, and more. We also have leather aprons and bags. Shoe making concept is yet not very popular in the city, and we are trying to break that ice.
What’s the process of shoe-making that you follow?
If someone is looking for something very specific, we can design and conceptualise that, and the customer can choose their leather, buckles, colours, finishes, and any kind of customisation that they may be looking for. We first take measurements for their exact shape, then the pattern is cut, we make our customer choose the leather, then we make the outsole and insole, do the lasting, hand-stitching before the finishing. Once that is done, we call for a trial, and if required, we adjust it as per requirement. Every shoe has a personal touch and is unique.
What are some of your favourite products in the store?
A capricorn shoe, called Barasingha, which is hand-tattooed. It is minimalist, classy, yet edgy. I have hand-stitched shoes, a pair of mules, called Khamma Ghani, which have zardozi, resham, and bead work on them. I have designed a red, black and white wedge that has a tattooed panda on the heels.
Any upcoming collection?
I am working on a collection that will reflect the rich art and culture of Calcutta.
INR 4,999 onwards