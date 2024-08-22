Based in Ahmedabad, this sneaker brand, that’s the talk of the town, has released a new line…

How different is the design approach that Ludic has for its footwear?

Ishit Jethwa: For footwear, you need to look at durability and comfort, while still having a unique proposition in design. Additionally, footwear is very personalised when compared to other lifestyle products. For some, it is comfort over design and the other way around for others. However, as a brand, you need to consider both for your consumers.

Ajaaz Rasheed: Footwear is complex compared to other fashion/lifestyle products. More than 10 different materials need to be sourced, developed and assembled. This process from ‘brief to box’ typically requires a minimum of six months. The design approach is currently to be agnostic of genres and experiments with styles that resonate with Indian consumers, taking cues from global trends. With all of this in mind, we aim to design and develop at least six completely different silhouettes by the end of 2025.

In an industry that is pretty saturated with brands and options, why do you think Ludic stands out design wise?

Ishit: A few key factors set us apart. Our brand positioning emphasises design and meticulous development to ensure we deliver a high-quality product, even if it comes at slightly higher prices than others in the market. Each product tells a design story, fostering better communication with our customers. We avoid following the styles that are in that month or the season and focus instead on timeless categories with longer lifespans. Equally important to us is the customer experience, both pre and post-sales, as we take pride in being part of our customers’ journeys.

What are the colour palettes and fabrics/materials that you have experimented with in your most recent releases?

Ajaaz: For our recent sneaker collection, we have played heavily with cotton canvas. We tip our hats to India’s excellence in cotton manufacturing and hit nostalgia with it. Let’s be honest: Every Indian must have had a canvas shoe in their life. We have also played with textures of vegan suede and leather, making the touch and feel a lot more premium. Our colour choices are an amalgamation of global trends and Indian consumer preferences. When we set the colour palette for a particular season or collection, it is a result of research on trend studies and an understanding of Indian consumer preferences.