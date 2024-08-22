Based in Ahmedabad, this sneaker brand, that’s the talk of the town, has released a new line…

In the news again for their latest collection, a fresh new take on the humble yet stylish canvas shoe: Enhanced Canvas, Ludic is trending and for good reason too. Focusing on sneakers, apparel and perfume, we catch up with founder, Ishit Jethwa and principal designer Ajaaz Rasheed to talk about their sneaker portfolio that’s a rage among sneakerheads right now.
How different is the design approach that Ludic has for its footwear?
Ishit Jethwa: For footwear, you need to look at durability and comfort, while still having a unique proposition in design. Additionally, footwear is very personalised when compared to other lifestyle products. For some, it is comfort over design and the other way around for others. However, as a brand, you need to consider both for your consumers.
Ajaaz Rasheed: Footwear is complex compared to other fashion/lifestyle products. More than 10 different materials need to be sourced, developed and assembled. This process from ‘brief to box’ typically requires a minimum of six months. The design approach is currently to be agnostic of genres and experiments with styles that resonate with Indian consumers, taking cues from global trends. With all of this in mind, we aim to design and develop at least six completely different silhouettes by the end of 2025.
In an industry that is pretty saturated with brands and options, why do you think Ludic stands out design wise?
Ishit: A few key factors set us apart. Our brand positioning emphasises design and meticulous development to ensure we deliver a high-quality product, even if it comes at slightly higher prices than others in the market. Each product tells a design story, fostering better communication with our customers. We avoid following the styles that are in that month or the season and focus instead on timeless categories with longer lifespans. Equally important to us is the customer experience, both pre and post-sales, as we take pride in being part of our customers’ journeys.
What are the colour palettes and fabrics/materials that you have experimented with in your most recent releases?
Ajaaz: For our recent sneaker collection, we have played heavily with cotton canvas. We tip our hats to India’s excellence in cotton manufacturing and hit nostalgia with it. Let’s be honest: Every Indian must have had a canvas shoe in their life. We have also played with textures of vegan suede and leather, making the touch and feel a lot more premium. Our colour choices are an amalgamation of global trends and Indian consumer preferences. When we set the colour palette for a particular season or collection, it is a result of research on trend studies and an understanding of Indian consumer preferences.
What are the kinds of designs that one can expect in your expanding portfolio?
Ajaaz: Footwear of all genres (sneakers, sandals, boots) along with apparel, bags and most things lifestyle — something that can be a part of your daily huddle.
Will there be collections released from time to time, what will they be based on and tell us more about your latest edit, Enhanced Canvas
Ishit: For the first couple of years, we will be focused on building two primary collections: Dailymove and Futurworks. Dailymove emphasises practicality in daily scenarios, offering aesthetically pleasing designs with a distinct purpose. This collection reflects our unique approach to familiar, everyday silhouettes. Futurworks, on the other hand, features functional and innovative products designed to enhance the user experience, including apparel, accessories and carry products that are different from traditional forms. Our Enhanced Canvas sneakers are our latest launch, and the next line-up will be our single-injection mould sliders.
What makes a Ludic creation stand apart from the rest?
Ajaaz: We design everything from the ground up, including the intensity of research that goes before design and the depth of sourcing/development after until we get a good product. The same efforts go into communicating this story with our extensive campaigns and content. We are not here to make communities; we are here to be a part of every community.
What can we expect next?
Ishit: Our upcoming launches have a good mix of footwear, apparel and lifestyle accessories. These include sliders, two new sneaker styles, hoodies, a workshirt and a sports bag. This is the product map only for 2024 (till December, 2024), there will be a separate one for the next year.
INR 999 onwards. Available online.
