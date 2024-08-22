Piece of Rock: Where rockstar vibes meet affordable luxury in game-changing streetwear

The brand made its debut with a bang in April 2024 during Anirudh’s Hukum Tour Concert in London. The exclusive Tour Edition t-shirts, showcasing bold designs and empowering taglines like “You’re a Limited Edition,” were an instant hit. The success was not just confined to London; the t-shirts quickly sold out in Zurich, Melbourne, and Sydney, setting the stage for Piece of Rock’s grand entry into the Indian market on July 19, 2024.

The brand is revolutionising the streetwear scene by offering what they call affordable luxury. It delivers high-quality fashion at a price point accessible to a broader audience. “We believe that quality shouldn’t come at a prohibitive cost. Our goal is to offer products that are as luxurious as high-end brands but without the exorbitant price tag,” explains Dwarakesh.

Piece of Rock’s approach to fashion is both innovative and intimate. Each piece is a testament to the brand’s commitment to individuality. Limited-edition designs ensure exclusivity, while the tagline “You’re a Limited Edition” reinforces the message of self-worth and uniqueness. “Our designs and taglines are crafted to resonate with personal stories,” says Pallavi. “We want our customers to feel that each piece is a reflection of their own rockstar spirit.”

Despite its relatively recent entry into the market, it is making waves with its strategic blend of unique design, quality, and affordability. The brand’s commitment to community engagement, including sponsoring events like the Tamil Nadu State Pickleball Championship, further distinguishes it from competitors. “We want to build a community of rockstars who inspire and support each other,” adds Selvi.

As the brand continues to evolve, its mission remains clear — to empower individuals to embrace their rockstar essence while providing them with luxurious yet accessible fashion. Whether adding flair to a concert ensemble or brightening up a festive occasion, it is here to ensure that every garment tells a story of individuality and rockstar spirit.

Price starts at Rs 1,200. Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com