Woh Din collection embraces autumn nostalgia with contemporary elegance

As autumn’s golden hues begin to grace the landscape, Lakshita Fashions heralds the festive season with its enchanting new collection, Woh Din. This pre-festive line is a heartfelt ode to the magic of yesteryears, a tapestry woven from the threads of cherished memories and sibling bonds.
Sachin Kharbanda, the visionary behind this evocative collection, reveals the essence of Woh Din, “Each piece in this collection is a tribute to the nostalgia of our childhood, reimagined with a contemporary twist.” The name Woh Din, meaning ‘those days,’ perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the collection — inviting us to relive the simple joys and heartfelt celebrations of the past.
The collection’s palette is a rich reflection of autumn’s emotional depth, featuring midnight black, deep indigo blue, soft ivory, and vintage wine. Sachin explains, “We chose these deep autumn hues to evoke a sense of renewal while staying true to the traditional spirit of the festivities. These colours not only capture the essence of the season but also resonate with the warmth of those precious memories.”
Woh Din is crafted from a selection of luxurious fabrics including soft viscose, flowing georgette, and opulent chanderi. Each material has been chosen to enhance both wearability and aesthetic appeal. “Soft viscose and georgette offer fluidity and lightness, perfect for transitional weather. Chanderi adds a touch of elegance with its rich texture, allowing the collection to blend comfort with sophistication,” says Sachin.
Intricate hand embroidery is the collection’s crowning glory. Adorned with thread, resham, zari, sequin, and beadwork, each piece is a testament to India’s rich festival culture. “Our embroidery techniques are inspired by traditional Indian art forms, including architectural motifs and intricate jewellery designs,” he notes. “The new foiling embroidery technique introduces a shimmering brilliance that mirrors the festive lights, while aari work and dori work add layers of texture and depth.”
The collection bridges the gap between tradition and modernity with its innovative designs. Classic Indian motifs — floral patterns, paisleys, and geometric designs — are reimagined in contemporary silhouettes. Sachin highlights this fusion, “We’ve incorporated modern cuts and innovative sleeve designs to ensure the collection resonates with today’s fashion-conscious audience while honouring timeless traditions.”
Standout pieces include the elegant co-ord sets, which capture the essence of Woh Din with their vibrant hues and intricate embroidery. “These sets are more than just garments; they are experiences. They allow wearers to connect with their cultural roots while celebrating in style,” he says.
Price starts at Rs 2,000. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com