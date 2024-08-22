Woh Din collection embraces autumn nostalgia with contemporary elegance

As autumn’s golden hues begin to grace the landscape, Lakshita Fashions heralds the festive season with its enchanting new collection, Woh Din. This pre-festive line is a heartfelt ode to the magic of yesteryears, a tapestry woven from the threads of cherished memories and sibling bonds.

Sachin Kharbanda, the visionary behind this evocative collection, reveals the essence of Woh Din, “Each piece in this collection is a tribute to the nostalgia of our childhood, reimagined with a contemporary twist.” The name Woh Din, meaning ‘those days,’ perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the collection — inviting us to relive the simple joys and heartfelt celebrations of the past.

The collection’s palette is a rich reflection of autumn’s emotional depth, featuring midnight black, deep indigo blue, soft ivory, and vintage wine. Sachin explains, “We chose these deep autumn hues to evoke a sense of renewal while staying true to the traditional spirit of the festivities. These colours not only capture the essence of the season but also resonate with the warmth of those precious memories.”