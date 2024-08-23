Celebrated couturiers Falguni and Shane Peacock’s festive edit ‘Rang Mahal’ harps on India’s heritage
Couturiers Falguni and Shane Peacock’s latest festive edit, Rang Mahal, is an ode to the beautiful Indian palaces, with each ensemble reflecting the grandeur of India's architectural marvels and the elements they held. “The collection celebrates the vivid hues, diverse Indian cultural elements and exquisite craftsmanship that define our country's heritage,” says Shane as he and Falguni takes us through the exquisite edit.
What was the idea behind Rang Mahal?
Falguni: The idea was to create a collection that evoked the grandeur of India's royal heritage while making it relevant for today’s world. By drawing inspiration from the palaces and their intricate artistry, we wanted to showcase the beauty of Indian craftsmanship and the deep cultural significance of our motifs and designs. Each piece has a distinct motif that tells a story, which has been translated into our designs and brought to life by the master artisans from our atelier and the skilled weavers at Swadesh, an initiative by Nita Ambani through Reliance Foundation.
What went behind creating it?
Shane: What sets this collection apart from our previous ones is the scale of grandeur and the depth of cultural references we’ve incorporated. We worked together with Swadesh and used luxurious fabrics like Kanchipuram silks, Banarasi brocades, and intricate Chikankari, infusing them with our signature contemporary twist like our monogram. The inclusion of regal motifs like swans, tigers, and Indian palaces, combined with vibrant hues such as carmine pink and indigo blue, and 40 such elements, makes this collection a truly special one.
What's trending in winter festive wedding wear this year?
Falguni: Veils are going to be the ‘it’ thing, adding a touch of royalty and elegance to bridal ensembles. For brides, accessories like kalgis will gain popularity, while grooms will be seen embracing bejewelled sehras.
Winter wedding wardrobe essentials?
Shane: The one thing that every bride or groom should have in their winter wedding wardrobe is a nice Banarasi silk dupatta or stole.
How has the taste in wedding trousseau evolved over the years?
Brides today are embracing a more experimental and bold approach to their wedding day attire, ensuring each of their wedding looks reflects their personal style while also making a unique statement. The traditional bridal red is no longer the only choice; instead, they are opting for diverse silhouettes and ensembles, and unconventional colours to be included in their wedding trousseau.
What inspires you as designers?
Falguni: Travelling is one of our greatest sources of inspiration as designers. Each place we visit offers so much in terms of culture, art, and history, fueling our imagination in ways we could never anticipate. Whether it's the lively streets of New York, or the architectural marvels of Rome, or the grand palaces of India, every journey leaves a lasting impression that we channel into our designs. The colours, the textures and the stories we encounter around the world continuously shape our creative vision.
Your fashion choices?
Falguni: Shane and I have quite dissimilar tastes when it comes to personal style. While Shane loves his blacks and neutrals, I’m all about subtle, pastel colours. I like silhouettes that are elegant and classic, whereas Shane prefers smart casuals.
Both our wardrobes have some classic pieces from other luxe brands that we style in different ways.
Plans with your label in the coming months?
Shane: We're on the verge of opening our new store at Dhan Mill, which is an exciting milestone for us. The prêt wear collection that you'll find there will be the freshest offerings from our atelier. Each piece has been thoughtfully crafted to reflect the evolving tastes and preferences of our clientele. When you step into our Dhan Mill store, you're not just seeing our latest work—you're experiencing the very essence of our brand's evolution. We also have the Ambawatta extension privé – a 5,000 sq ft of space featuring uber luxe bridal ensembles -- and a Jio World Plaza Store in Mumbai coming up soon.
How do you take sustainability in your design process?
Falguni: We are extremely mindful about every purchase we make, selecting materials that not only meet our aesthetic standards but also align with our commitment to the environment. In our atelier, nothing goes to waste—every scrap of fabric is given a second life, incorporating them into new designs, be it as intricate embellishments, patchwork, or any other accessories.
Your favourite fashion icon?
Falguni: Anna Wintour, always!