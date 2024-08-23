Nathdwara, Rajasthan’s ancient artworks play muse to streetwear brand Rafu’d’s new edit, ‘Rasa‘

Shaishavi Mehta’s streetwear brand, Rafu’d, offers a fresh take on contemporary f ashion by blending India’s rich heritage textiles with quirky, modern designs. Since its inception in 2022, the label has released two distinct collections: one inspired by the intricate Rajasthani phad paintings and the other drawing from the vibrant mata ni pachadi of Gujarat. This autumn, Mehta unveils her latest offering — Rasa — a collection that breathes new life into the traditional pichvai art of Nathdwara. “I was exposed to the artform early on in my life, thanks to my family friends. During my quest for new ideas to base my latest collection on, pichvai came to mind and I decided to visit Nathdwara, where the artform hails from,” Shaishavi begins.