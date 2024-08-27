Kunal Anil Tanna unveils his new store in Kala Ghoda

The store’s minimalist design was a deliberate choice, inspired by a desire to create a serene retreat amidst Mumbai’s vibrant energy. This approach aligns perfectly with Kunal’s Less is More philosophy, allowing the collection to shine as the focal point of the space. The tranquil ambiance provided the perfect backdrop for showcasing his menswear collection, which has always been known for its impeccable tailoring and blend of classic and contemporary elements.

Isha Bhansali, who styled key influencers and guests for the launch, praised the collection's versatility and vibrant colours. “Having worked with Kunal for so many years, I’m thrilled to be a part of this milestone by styling some of the key influencers and guests at his launch party. I brought together his archival pieces and teamed them up with his current collections. I gave the ensembles a fun, contemporary vibe with his textures and colours being the focus of every look. His new collection of gota-embroidered kurtas and bundis are very versatile and a must-have in every man’s wardrobe. I especially love the way he plays with colour, and his pastels are my all-time favorite.”

Event curator Tamira S. echoed the excitement of the launch, noting, “Working alongside Kunal for his new store, understanding his unique approach and witnessing the process of translating his signature aesthetics into the interiors of the store has been super interesting and exciting. So much attention and detail goes into everything that he does! I’m so glad to be a part of this significant turning point in his journey.”

The evening was further enlivened by the musical talent of Pratyaksh Rajbhatt, who brought a lively twist to the event with his tabla performance and electronic beats. The combination of live music and the store’s serene ambiance created a memorable experience for all attendees.

The new store’s debut was a hit among Mumbai’s fashion connoisseurs, including Miss Malini, Nowshaad Rizwanullah, Shiv Sawhney, Rahul Gangwani, and Poorna Patel. Each piece from Kunal Anil Tanna’s collection struck a deep chord with the city’s style elite, reflecting the designer’s commitment to classic, minimalistic yet chic aesthetics.