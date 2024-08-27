Nornament’s Maakhan Raas Collection celebrates Janmashtami

For Pradhyuman, the Maakhan Raas collection is a culmination of devotion and design, inspired by the divine tales of Radha, Krishna, and Lord Balaji. “My family has long been devoted to Krishna, and this collection needed to convey the purity and love shared between Radha and Krishna, with Lord Balaji symbolising divine grace,” explains Pradhyuman. "Through extensive research and a deep connection to our spiritual roots, we crafted pieces that are not just jewellery but symbols of faith and artistry.

The Maakhan Raas collection features a stunning array of jewellery, characterised by minimalist elegance and vibrant enameled backgrounds. “We’ve employed traditional gold settings adorned with polkis, colourful gemstones, and pearls, ensuring each piece are both lightweight and impactful,” Pradhyuman notes. The collection’s standout elements include hand-painted designs of Lord Krishna, Radha, and Lord Balaji, meticulously applied to each stone, highlighting the intricate craftsmanship and spiritual significance.

Nornament’s Maakhan Raas collection is distinguished by its meticulous craftsmanship, reflecting a deep spiritual connection. “Our pieces are crafted with profound care and attention to detail, resulting in intricate designs that resonate with divine beauty,” Pradhyuman shares. The collection features intricate hand-painted motifs that elevate the spiritual essence of each piece, ensuring that the divine figures remain the focal point.

“The colours and designs of Maakhan Raas capture the joy and reverence of Janmashtami. The vibrant hues of green, pink, and maroon in the jewellery mirror the festive spirit, while the striking Radha Krishna pendant in the long necklace brings the essence of celebration to life,” Pradhyuman adds.

In every piece of the Maakhan Raas collection, spirituality and design are seamlessly intertwined. “The collection reflects my personal beliefs and values, shaped by the stories and celebrations of Janmashtami that have been a part of my life. It’s a way to honor these divine tales through the artistry of jewelry, creating pieces that resonate with both heart and spirit,” says Pradhyuman.