Nornament’s Maakhan Raas Collection celebrates Janmashtami

Step into a realm where spiritual reverence meets bespoke luxury—where every piece of jewellery tells a tale of divine devotion and artistic mastery. Nornament’s latest collection, Maakhan Raas, is an opulent tribute to the festival of Janmashtami, reflecting the timeless beauty of Lord Krishna, Radha, and Lord Balaji through intricate design and sublime craftsmanship.
Nornament, the esteemed House of Bespoke Luxury Jewels founded by Pradhyuman Maloo in 1998, unveils its Maakhan Raas collection, inspired by the divine celebration of Janmashtami. This collection is not merely a series of adornments but a heartfelt homage to the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna and the majestic aura of Lord Balaji.
“The Maakhan Raas collection embodies the unwavering faith and legacy of Janmashtami, a festival that has inspired generations. It was crucial for me to channel my devotion and creative vision into this collection, reflecting both the spiritual essence and artistic beauty that define this sacred occasion,” says Pradhyuman Maloo, creative director of Nornament.
For Pradhyuman, the Maakhan Raas collection is a culmination of devotion and design, inspired by the divine tales of Radha, Krishna, and Lord Balaji. “My family has long been devoted to Krishna, and this collection needed to convey the purity and love shared between Radha and Krishna, with Lord Balaji symbolising divine grace,” explains Pradhyuman. "Through extensive research and a deep connection to our spiritual roots, we crafted pieces that are not just jewellery but symbols of faith and artistry.
The Maakhan Raas collection features a stunning array of jewellery, characterised by minimalist elegance and vibrant enameled backgrounds. “We’ve employed traditional gold settings adorned with polkis, colourful gemstones, and pearls, ensuring each piece are both lightweight and impactful,” Pradhyuman notes. The collection’s standout elements include hand-painted designs of Lord Krishna, Radha, and Lord Balaji, meticulously applied to each stone, highlighting the intricate craftsmanship and spiritual significance.
Nornament’s Maakhan Raas collection is distinguished by its meticulous craftsmanship, reflecting a deep spiritual connection. “Our pieces are crafted with profound care and attention to detail, resulting in intricate designs that resonate with divine beauty,” Pradhyuman shares. The collection features intricate hand-painted motifs that elevate the spiritual essence of each piece, ensuring that the divine figures remain the focal point.
“The colours and designs of Maakhan Raas capture the joy and reverence of Janmashtami. The vibrant hues of green, pink, and maroon in the jewellery mirror the festive spirit, while the striking Radha Krishna pendant in the long necklace brings the essence of celebration to life,” Pradhyuman adds.
In every piece of the Maakhan Raas collection, spirituality and design are seamlessly intertwined. “The collection reflects my personal beliefs and values, shaped by the stories and celebrations of Janmashtami that have been a part of my life. It’s a way to honor these divine tales through the artistry of jewelry, creating pieces that resonate with both heart and spirit,” says Pradhyuman.
With the Maakhan Raas collection, Nornament continues to set the standard in bespoke luxury jewellery, offering pieces that are not only visually stunning but also spiritually profound. Available now, this collection invites you to adorn yourself with a piece of divine elegance, celebrating the joyous essence of Janmashtami in every jewel.
Price on request.
Available online.
