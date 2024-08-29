We all grew up with the iconic tale of Jodha and Akbar, a story immortalised in films and folklore. The lege ndary Rajput Mughal Empress who wed Emperor Akbar remains etched in history. Paying homage to this powerful figure, the fashion brand Pink City by Sarika has unveiled a new collection, Jodha. This festive 2024 line draws deep inspiration from the opulent heritage of Rajasthan, particularly the majestic Amer Fort and the vibrant city of Jaipur.

The brand’s design language, a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity, resonates through every collection they create including Jodha.

The founder Sarika Kakrania tells us, “The name Jodha is a tribute to the legendary queen, whose grace and strength have become symbolic of the era. This collection encapsulates my journey through the streets of Jaipur, reliving childhood memories and witnessing the awe-inspiring culture through my children’s eyes.” According to her, Jodha is not just a homage to the past but a love letter to the future, where tradition meets the modern woman’s aspirations. The edit presents an eclectic array of saris, kurta sets, shararas, and contemporary prêt wear, thoughtfully designed for versatility. These outfits are perfect for a range of festive occasions — from grand weddings and vibrant festivals to intimate gatherings and cultural events. Each piece captures the essence of Rajasthan, allowing women to embrace their heritage with elegance and grace.

“The collection embraces organic fabrics, natural dyes, and eco-friendly production methods, staying true to our brand’s commitment to sustainability. Inspired by the vibrant hues of Rajasthan, the colour palette features rich tones of maroon, mustard, royal blue, and earthy greens,” she adds. Sarika shares that the unique design elements include hand embroideries with motifs of royal elephants, enchanting peacocks, and beautiful lotuses — each symbolically chosen to capture the grandeur of the Amer Fort and its timeless beauty. “These elements go beyond decoration; they serve as a bridge between the past and the present, inviting wearers to connect with history while embracing modern aesthetics,” she says.

The collection embraces the essence of Rajasthan’s royal heritage while ensuring that the designs are contemporary and comfortable for today’s women. Lightweight fabrics, fuss-free silhouettes, and thoughtful detailing make these outfits both stylish and easy to wear, perfect for younger women to enjoy festive celebrations without sacrificing comfort.

Sarika concludes, “The collection is a celebration of timeless beauty, and I hope it brings a smile to the faces of those who adorn it, making them feel like moder n maharanis, because every woman deserves to feel like royalty. We often forget our worth and Jodha is here to remind you of what you truly deserve.”

Price starts at Rs 32,500.

Available online.