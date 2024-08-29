Take a cue from these 4 exclusive looks flaunted by actress Swastika Dutta to slay the airport and holiday looks

With airport looks being as important as the destination or holiday looks, there’s no way you can be caught on the wrong foot while catching a flight. Be it Palazzos, co-ords, loose kurtis or flowy dresses, you need to be comfortably yet stylishly geared for the long haul or quick flights. Just as it is vital to be dressed right for your travel, it’s also equally important to pack a few lightweight options for the casual and fun dinners and parties, wherever you go. With the rainy season being a tricky one, we planned to make it easy for you to choose the right silhouettes and fabrics to step out in style. In our cover this week, we have scouted for you four emerging homegrown city labels who are making an impact with their sleek and cool outfits for whichever looks you desire. We have stylist Shradha Manaktala curating two looks each for your airport and holiday wear modelled by none other than the sprightly and cool actress Swastika Dutta exclusively for Indulge.
Shradha has curated the looks from four emerging city labels including Rikita Saluja's The Dramebaaz Co, Shipra Karnani, Dag Dai by Harshul Arora and Flying Bird by Sonu Jhunjhunwala who have earned a renown for their innovative and smart silhouettes. We have the designers share some tips too to sort your monsoon travel fashion woes. So, take a cue and slay it right.
Shradha speaks:
Look 1: For one of the airport looks, I have chosen this frill-free yet stylish denim co-ord set from Flying Bird by Sonu is comfort wear. The outfit is extremely comfortable and versatile too. I have paired the same with a nice spacious tote to hold all your necessary belongings and a comfy pair of sneakers to smugly hold your feet. Style up your hair by rolling it up into a neatly done messy bun and you are ready to go.
Look 2: The other outfit for the airport look is from Dag Dai by Harshul Arora. It’s a stylish and unique two-piece ensemble with a combination of light blue, maroon, and white colours. The top features a buttoned front with white flaps and maroon pockets, along with matching maroon accents on the sleeves. It also pairs sexy bustier and bottom trousers continuing the colour scheme design that flows down from the waist. It’s a blend of modern and classic styles, suitable for a bold yet comfy airport look.
Look 3: For one of the holiday looks, I chose this beautiful Carnations skirt set from The Dramebaaz Co. It is a bold and chic ensemble designed for the adventurous spirit. This two-piece set features a striking abstract print on a black base, with a semi sweetheart bustier and a slit skirt that add a hint of allure. The blazer is accented with contrasting yellow French knots, making this outfit a perfect statement piece.
Look 4: The other holiday look is from the label Shipra Karnani’s Interlude collection. This lightweight and breathable outfit has an elegant structural top paired with a leather fringe belt. The simple yet fascinating details make it a perfect choice for a summer or holiday look.
Sonu Jhunjhunwala, designer founder, Flying Bird by Sonu
Holiday wear trends: The resort wear this season showcases a mix of bold and versatile styles. Experiment with solids, prints, prints on solid among other such unique combinations. Go for matching skirt sets, sheer fabric, denim sets, halters, exaggerated sleeves and monochromes.
Trending airport looks: Combine comfort and style ensuring that you feel both chic and at ease. Choose relaxed sets, effortless athleisure, and basics with a twist.
Rikita Saluja, designer founder, The Dramebaaz Co.
Holiday wear trends: This summer and monsoon, it is all about vibrant colours, bold prints, and lightweight fabrics. Think tropical prints, flowy maxi dresses, and coordinated sets in breathable fabrics like linen, cotton, and art twill, ensuring you stay cool and chic in the heat.
Trending airport looks: The emphasis is always on comfort and functionality without compromising style. Oversized blazers, comfortable yet chic jumpsuits, and layered looks with lightweight fabrics are in vogue.
Resort and airport wear options from your label: For a stylish and comfortable airport look, our Floral Rhapsody shirt dress from the Whimsical edit offers a fun, citrus-fresh vibe; the Whimsy co-ord short set is perfect for casual travel to destinations, while the Petunia playsuit is ideal for chic, statement-making travellers.
Latest collection: It’s called & Other Stories comprising chic multipurpose silk shirts, dresses, and coordinated sets. Designed to be worn throughout your day's schedule, this collection offers an amalgamation of photogenic embroidery, floral patchwork, and modern details like studs and leather, making it a perfect choice for any holiday look.
Dos and don’ts for holiday looks: Prioritise comfort and versatility. Opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics and pieces that can be mixed and matched. Accessories should be practical yet stylish, like hats and sunglasses. Dressing according to the climate.
Shipra Karnani, designer
Holiday wear trends: It is all about bold and vibrant colours, comfortable yet chic silhouettes, embellished or structured bodices, off-shoulder dresses, and lightweight cover-ups. Accessories like wide-brimmed hats and oversized sunglasses are also trending.
Trending airport looks: Airport wear is focusing on comfort without sacrificing style. Matching sets, such as jogger pants with coordinating tops, oversized blazers, and stylish sneakers are in vogue. Layering is key, with lightweight jackets being popular choices.
Resort and airport wear options from your label: We have a curated collection of vibrant kaftans, stylish suspenders, and versatile bustiers. Our summer wear collection features chic, coordinated sets and functional yet stylish outerwear.
Five wardrobe essentials for a cool airport look: A loungewear set, comfortable yet stylish sneakers, an oversized blazer or shirt, a spacious tote bag or backpack, and a pair of chic sunglasses.
Five wardrobe essentials for holiday looks: A versatile bustier or a short dress, an add-on fringe belt or a trail, a wide-brimmed hat, comfortable sandals, and a lightweight cover-up or kaftan.
Your latest collection: It celebrates the vibrancy of summer with bold statements, bright colours, and effortless styles. From quirky silhouettes to chic separates, each piece is designed to offer comfort and style. We have also introduced a range of accessories to complement them.
Dos and don’ts for holiday looks: Opt for breathable fabrics and versatile pieces that can be mixed and matched. Avoid overpacking. Choose multi-functional items and avoid bulky attires or overly complicated outfits.
Dag Dai by Harshul Arora
Holiday wear trends: Striped outfits, pop colours, moderately embellished attires, and denim outfits.
Trending airport looks: Denim looks and casual striped outfits.
Resort and airport wear options from your label: We are known for blending casual sophistication with a touch of luxury, making our denim offerings particularly suited for resort wear. There are denim dresses, shorts and skirts, denim jumpsuits and co-ord sets, and striped dresses.
Five wardrobe essentials for a cool airport look: Balance comfort with style. Have a pair of comfortable, stylish sneakers, a chic layered top, versatile bottoms, an oversized scarf and a spacious, trendy carry-on bag. Wear jewellery that are minimalistic in style, and carry a good pair of sunglasses to elevate your airport look. A lightweight trench coat or bomber jacket can add an extra layer of style and warmth.
Five wardrobe essentials for holiday looks: Select pieces that are stylish, comfortable, and suitable for various activities. Pack in a flowy maxi dress, stylish swimwear, lightweight, breathable tops, versatile bottoms and comfortable footwear. Don’t forget to carry a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and minimal jewellery to enhance your outfits. A lightweight jacket or a shawl for cooler evenings is a must as is a stylish cover-up that can be worn over a swimwear.
Your latest collection: Our latest collection focuses pieces exuding sophistication and elegance, perfect, day wear, cocktail parties and formal events. We have effortless maxi dresses and flowy silhouettes with contemporary hand embroidery, ideal for beachside dinners or casual strolls. There are also denim outfits with intricate embroidery, and a range of cocktail and partywear outfits including sleek sheath dresses featuring clean drapes and subtle embellishments, embellished midi dresses with intricate beadwork or sequins for added glamour, tailored jumpsuits, and traditional cocktail dresses. There are also statement blouses and high-waist skirt combinations.
