Take a cue from these 4 exclusive looks flaunted by actress Swastika Dutta to slay the airport and holiday looks

With airport looks being as important as the destination or holiday looks, there’s no way you can be caught on the wrong foot while catching a flight. Be it Palazzos, co-ords, loose kurtis or flowy dresses, you need to be comfortably yet stylishly geared for the long haul or quick flights. Just as it is vital to be dressed right for your travel, it’s also equally important to pack a few lightweight options for the casual and fun dinners and parties, wherever you go. With the rainy season being a tricky one, we planned to make it easy for you to choose the right silhouettes and fabrics to step out in style. In our cover this week, we have scouted for you four emerging homegrown city labels who are making an impact with their sleek and cool outfits for whichever looks you desire. We have stylist Shradha Manaktala curating two looks each for your airport and holiday wear modelled by none other than the sprightly and cool actress Swastika Dutta exclusively for Indulge.