Brides and grooms, this new collection is just for you! Check it out for some stunning silhouettes

Kalki Fashion has unveiled its Bride & Baraat 2024 collection, which fuses timeless tradition with modern elegance. The brand is expanding its offerings to include groom and menswear for the first time, presenting an exclusive range of attire for both brides and grooms. A standout feature of the collection is the red lehenga, designed with meticulous detailing and opulent fabrics to make a striking impression on the wedding day.
The collection also presents a vibrant selection of colours, including First Blush, Amber Glow, Empress Wine, Oceanic Green, Eden Green, Braveheart Violet, Passion Pink, and Power Black, each adding a contemporary twist to traditional bridal wear. Brides can explore a breathtaking array of lehengas and gowns, adorned with intricate embroidery and 3D floral appliqués. For a personal touch, customisation options allow brides to include names, hashtags, or special words on their veil, trail, or dupatta, adding a unique and lasting element to their attire.
The groom’s line features impeccably crafted sherwanis, elegant bandhgalas, and modern jacket silhouettes, all designed with precision and adorned with luxurious details. The collection celebrates rich textures and dimensions with elements like ruffles, layers, pleats, and feathers, ensuring every garment is both stylish and sophisticated.
Price starts at INR 40,000.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain