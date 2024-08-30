Renowned designer Gaurang Shah takes us through the laborious process of creating exclusive handwoven saris

Owning such bespoke creations, of course, comes at a price, and Gaurang’s customer, mostly comprising the creme of the society, do not mind paying for the same. “When someone comes to me, she knows she is buying a piece of art. It’s unique and for keeps. Our weavers work all round the year only for us and even the simplest saris take at least 20 to 24 months to be made by two weavers. We pay them Rs 20,000 each per month for the same, and that’s what makes the jamdanis so exclusive,” adds Gaurang.