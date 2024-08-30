Style Island’s Pre-Fall 24 Collection embraces fall with boho chic elegance and sophisticated embroidery

As the monsoon wanes and fall makes its entrance, Style Island’s latest collection offers a breath of fresh air with a sophisticated update to your wardrobe. The brand’s Pre-Fall 24 Collection is an ode to the season’s transformative charm, blending the relaxed allure of boho chic with the refined elegance of intricate embroidery and floral prints. It is designed to celebrate the seamless transition from the sultry end of summer to the crisp, cool embrace of fall, ensuring your style remains both fresh and timeless.

Tushita Mehta, the creative force behind Style Island, delves into the inspiration and design philosophy of this captivating collection. “The Pre-Fall 24 Collection is all about capturing the essence of change. We wanted to create pieces that are not only stylish but also versatile, reflecting the seamless transition from the hot summer months to the breezy fall season. The collection embodies a harmonious blend of boho chic elements, classic floral prints, and meticulous embroidery,” Tushita explains.

Transitioning from monsoon to fall involves more than just layering — it’s about adapting to changing temperatures while maintaining style and comfort. This collection excels in providing versatile pieces that cater to both casual and formal occasions. With a palette of stunning pastel colours and flowing silhouettes, Pre-Fall 24 includes chic co-ord sets, elegant maxi dresses, and tailored jumpsuits. Each garment is designed with high-quality fabrics such as viscose flex, cotton, denim, jacquard, and tencel twill, ensuring they are as comfortable as they are stylish.

“We chose fabrics that enhance comfort and breathability. Viscose flex offers a silky drape, while cotton is perfect for everyday wear. Denim adds durability and a relaxed vibe, and jacquard introduces a touch of luxury. Schiffli and tencel twill provide delicate details and eco-friendly softness, respectively,” Tushita notes.