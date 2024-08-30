New launches

This SS25 Collection is inspired by the bold artistry of Japanese prints

Capturing the essence of delicate florals and intricate textures, this collection brings an array of dresses, co-ords, and jumpsuits
Alina co-ord sets in green and pink
Alina co-ord sets in green and pink
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Raishma Studio’s SS25 Collection, brings a nostalgic yet contemporary edge to spring/summer fashion, inspired by the bold artistry of 60s’ Japanese prints and the charm of vintage retro florals. This collection harmonises delicate floral patterns with rich textures and intricate details, offering a modern interpretation of classic designs. Featuring an array of dresses, co-ords, and jumpsuits in decadent colour palettes, each piece embodies a fusion of Japanese-inspired elegance and retro flair, perfect for adding a touch of timeless sophistication to any wardrobe.

Growing up in the UK, Raishma Islam’s passion for fashion started in her early years. She launched her ready-to-wear collection in 2013 and introduced Raishma Studio in 2021, marking significant milestones in the brand’s development.

Beige fern embellished dress, midi-style with ruffled sleeves
Beige fern embellished dress, midi-style with ruffled sleeves
Naomi dress in turquoise
Naomi dress in turquoise

SS25 Collection seamlessly blends tradition with modernity. The colour palette is decadent and uses rich patterns, evoking a sense of timeless elegance and artistic flair. The colours are a fusion of warmer tones for the summer such as pinks, blushes, yellows and greens but also include the cooler tones such as the Naomi dress in turquoise or the Maya dress in blue. The main fabrics for the pieces in this collection are cotton cambric, chiffon, Moroccan crepe, satin and cotton poplin. “We have a lot of different silhouettes in this collection, and they consist of flared trousers, flared shirts, maxi and midi dresses, mini dresses and A-line dresses; so, there is a lot to choose from. Our dresses also have button closures and belts to elevate the outfit as well as co-ord sets to mix and match,” says Raishma.

Letting us in on the next edit, the designer says, “We are working on our Art Deco Collection. Our lips are sealed at the moment but we will soon share more updates on the upcoming collection.”

Price starts from INR 11,000.

Available online.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain

Alina co-ord sets in green and pink
Raishma Studio’s latest collection Serenity is inspired by the 1920’s art deco movement
Raishma Studio
Raishma
SS25 Collection

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com