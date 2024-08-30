This SS25 Collection is inspired by the bold artistry of Japanese prints

SS25 Collection seamlessly blends tradition with modernity. The colour palette is decadent and uses rich patterns, evoking a sense of timeless elegance and artistic flair. The colours are a fusion of warmer tones for the summer such as pinks, blushes, yellows and greens but also include the cooler tones such as the Naomi dress in turquoise or the Maya dress in blue. The main fabrics for the pieces in this collection are cotton cambric, chiffon, Moroccan crepe, satin and cotton poplin. “We have a lot of different silhouettes in this collection, and they consist of flared trousers, flared shirts, maxi and midi dresses, mini dresses and A-line dresses; so, there is a lot to choose from. Our dresses also have button closures and belts to elevate the outfit as well as co-ord sets to mix and match,” says Raishma.

Letting us in on the next edit, the designer says, “We are working on our Art Deco Collection. Our lips are sealed at the moment but we will soon share more updates on the upcoming collection.”

Price starts from INR 11,000.

Available online.

