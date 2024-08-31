Mish Designs’ White Edit is all about timeless elegance and modern sophistication in classic white

When it comes to fashion, few colours carry the timeless allure and sophistication of white. It’s a hue that transcends seasons and trends, embodying purity, grace, and an effortless style. With this in mind, Mish Designs has unveiled the White Edit, a collection that redefines elegance through the artful use of this classic colour. As Kaushal Goenka, head designer of Mish Designs, puts it, “White is not just a colour; it’s an expression of understated luxury and versatility.”

“The White Edit is more than a mere collection — it’s a celebration of white’s ability to adapt and enhance any wardrobe. Made from 100 percent Giza cotton yarn, each piece exemplifies meticulous craftsmanship and an eye for detail. “Our goal with this collection was to showcase how white can be both timeless and versatile,” Kaushal explains. It features over 20 distinct pieces, including dresses, tops, and shirts, each crafted to seamlessly blend with both casual and formal settings.

Creating a collection centered around a single colour posed a unique challenge, yet it allowed for a deep dive into the nuances of white. “We embraced this challenge as an opportunity to explore the depth of white’s potential,” he shares. The collection’s design incorporates intricate details such as embroidery, pleats, and subtle embellishments that enhance its simplicity without overwhelming it. The use of 100 percent Giza cotton ensures that each garment not only feels luxurious but also stands the test of time.

What sets the White Edit apart from other white collections is its commitment to exceptional quality and modern elegance. “We are dedicated to offering women the same luxurious fabric choices that have traditionally been available in men’s wear,” Kaushal notes and adds with a smile, “Why should boys have all the fun?” highlighting the collection’s celebration of high-quality, elegant design tailored specifically for women.