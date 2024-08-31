Mish Designs’ White Edit is all about timeless elegance and modern sophistication in classic white

When it comes to fashion, few colours carry the timeless allure and sophistication of white. It’s a hue that transcends seasons and trends, embodying purity, grace, and an effortless style. With this in mind, Mish Designs has unveiled the White Edit, a collection that redefines elegance through the artful use of this classic colour. As Kaushal Goenka, head designer of Mish Designs, puts it, “White is not just a colour; it’s an expression of understated luxury and versatility.”
“The White Edit is more than a mere collection — it’s a celebration of white’s ability to adapt and enhance any wardrobe. Made from 100 percent Giza cotton yarn, each piece exemplifies meticulous craftsmanship and an eye for detail. “Our goal with this collection was to showcase how white can be both timeless and versatile,” Kaushal explains. It features over 20 distinct pieces, including dresses, tops, and shirts, each crafted to seamlessly blend with both casual and formal settings.
Creating a collection centered around a single colour posed a unique challenge, yet it allowed for a deep dive into the nuances of white. “We embraced this challenge as an opportunity to explore the depth of white’s potential,” he shares. The collection’s design incorporates intricate details such as embroidery, pleats, and subtle embellishments that enhance its simplicity without overwhelming it. The use of 100 percent Giza cotton ensures that each garment not only feels luxurious but also stands the test of time.
What sets the White Edit apart from other white collections is its commitment to exceptional quality and modern elegance. “We are dedicated to offering women the same luxurious fabric choices that have traditionally been available in men’s wear,” Kaushal notes and adds with a smile, “Why should boys have all the fun?” highlighting the collection’s celebration of high-quality, elegant design tailored specifically for women.
The versatility of white allows for a multitude of styling options. For a relaxed day out, consider pairing a white dress with a denim jacket and white sneakers, adding a crossbody bag for a casual touch. For a polished office look, a white blouse can be combined with tailored trousers or a pencil skirt, layered with a blazer, and finished with classic pumps. Minimalist gold or silver jewellery can enhance the outfit’s clean lines, while bold statement pieces like chunky necklaces or large earrings add a sophisticated flair.
To elevate the look of the White Edit, choose accessories and footwear that complement the purity of white. Elegant gold or silver jewellery, such as delicate necklaces and minimalist bracelets, can enhance the outfit’s sophistication. For a bolder statement, consider chunky necklaces or cuff bracelets. Lightweight scarves in pastel or muted tones add a refined touch, while structured handbags in neutral shades like beige, tan, or black maintain a polished appearance. Classic nude or black pumps offer a formal touch, while strappy sandals in metallic or neutral hues add a chic edge.
