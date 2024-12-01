Blooming Threads: Redefining ethnic fashion with Raag & Doree Collections, blending tradition & modern style

Fashion has long been a medium through which individuals express their identity, connect with their roots, and adapt to ever-changing trends. In recent years, there has been a growing appreciation for the fusion of traditional craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities, offering a new dimension to ethnic wear. One such brand that epitomises this blend of heritage and contemporary style is Blooming Threads. Co-founder Supriya Kohli shares insights into how the brand is redefining ethnic fashion and also about their latest collections — Raag and Doree.
The brand draws its inspiration from the beauty of nature, particularly flowers and gardens, which are reflected in its delicate yet bold designs. The brand’s name itself symbolises a celebration of femininity and nature’s brilliance, offering women a luxurious and personal expression of their heritage. “We bring forth collections that empower women to embrace their roots while stepping forward with sophistication,” says Supriya.
The brand distinguishes itself with its core aesthetic — vibrant colours, intricate patterns, and luxurious yet comfortable fabrics — all crafted with a focus on versatility and accessibility. Specialising in an array of pieces, from dresses and co-ord sets to kaftans and cape sets, the collections are designed to reflect the latest trends while staying true to timeless elegance.
The two new collections perfectly encapsulate Blooming Threads’ signature style, blending traditional motifs with contemporary silhouettes. The Raag collection is a celebration of intricate floral motifs and traditional gota work. Supriya elaborates, “It draws inspiration from the poetic beauty of nature and traditional artistry. The floral motifs add timeless charm, while gota work brings a luxurious shimmer to each piece.”
In contrast, the Doree collection embraces bold floral prints, creating a statement of vibrant femininity. “The Doree collection was envisioned as a celebration of vibrant femininity and sophistication. “We chose fabrics like lurex georgette and organza to complement the bold prints, allowing the designs to capture attention while remaining elegant and comfortable,” Supriya shares.
One of the brand’s standout features is its meticulous attention to detail. The incorporation of traditional craftsmanship, such as gota work, tassels, and hand-embroidered finishes, elevates the garments. “Every piece is crafted with artisanal precision that elevates the garment’s overall feel, giving it a polished, luxurious touch,” Supriya explains.
Cotton silk, georgette, and organza play a key role in providing a luxurious feel while ensuring that the wearer can move freely and comfortably throughout the day. “The choice of fabrics is integral to the design philosophy. Cotton silk offers breathability, georgette adds a flowing quality, and organza gives a structured, elegant sheen,” she says.
With an inclusive approach, Blooming Threads offers a comprehensive size range from size zero to 6XL, ensuring that every woman can find a piece that flatters her figure and reflects her unique style.
Price starts at Rs 5,999. Available online.
