Blooming Threads: Redefining ethnic fashion with Raag & Doree Collections, blending tradition & modern style

Fashion has long been a medium through which individuals express their identity, connect with their roots, and adapt to ever-changing trends. In recent years, there has been a growing appreciation for the fusion of traditional craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities, offering a new dimension to ethnic wear. One such brand that epitomises this blend of heritage and contemporary style is Blooming Threads. Co-founder Supriya Kohli shares insights into how the brand is redefining ethnic fashion and also about their latest collections — Raag and Doree.

The brand draws its inspiration from the beauty of nature, particularly flowers and gardens, which are reflected in its delicate yet bold designs. The brand’s name itself symbolises a celebration of femininity and nature’s brilliance, offering women a luxurious and personal expression of their heritage. “We bring forth collections that empower women to embrace their roots while stepping forward with sophistication,” says Supriya.