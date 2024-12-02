Timeless elegance: Discover banarasi saris for weddings at Shobitam

As the wedding season unfolds, there’s no better way to make a lasting impression than with the timeless elegance of a banarasi sari. Synonymous with luxury and tradition, these saris are a perfect blend of age-old craftsmanship and contemporary flair, making them the ideal choice for your wedding celebrations. From receptions to engagements, the rich fabrics, intricate zari work, and regal designs ensure you stand out with grace and sophistication.
Shobitam, a brand known for its commitment to quality and tradition, has curated a collection of banarasi saris that embody both heritage and modernity. Co-founder Aparna Thyagarajan explains, “Indian weddings today beautifully merge ancient traditions with modern influences. Our banarasi saris reflect this evolving ethos, staying rooted in the legacy of Banaras, one of the world’s oldest cities.” This balance of tradition and trend is what makes our saris such a coveted choice for the discerning bride.
The artistry behind banarasi saris is as intricate as it is beautiful. “Weaving in Banaras is more than just a profession; it’s a way of life,” says Aparna. The craftsmanship is passed down through generations, where weavers dedicate countless hours to creating the opulent designs. “The journey of a banarasi sari begins with setting up the loom, a process that takes a week. Each thread is aligned with precision, and the end result is a sari that tells the story of dedication and legacy,” she says.
These saris are designed not only to honour tradition but to offer modern touches that appeal to today’s brides. “While our saris celebrate heritage, we also bring in lighter fabrics like georgettes and chiffons, offering comfort without compromising on elegance,” Aparna shares. These contemporary fabrics, coupled with pastel shades, ombre effects, and delicate water zari, offer a fresh perspective on this classic piece. Additionally, the fusion designs, like pairing chikankari with banarasi borders, make these saris stand out in a crowd.
Styling a banarasi sari is an art, and the brand encourages brides to embrace creativity. Aparna suggests pairing the sari with statement blouses featuring intricate necklines or fun open-back designs. Experimenting with drapes—like the Gujarati style for a regal touch or the modern waterfall drape—adds a fresh dimension to the sari. To elevate the look further, antique jewell-ery, maang tikka, and potli bags are perfect accompaniments.
For those new to wearing saris, Aparna offers a simple tip, “Start with lighter silks that are easier to drape and consider pre-stitched saris for a hassle-free experience.” These saris offer convenience without compromising on style, ensuring you look stunning.
Price starts at Rs 10,000. Available online.
