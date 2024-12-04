Designer Samant Chauhan’s latest collection, Ethereal Bloom, takes leaf from his personal journey
Celebrated couturier Samant Chauhan is no new name in the world of design. His eponymous label has earned renown as much for the exclusive and elegant creations on Bhagalpuri silk, cotton and silk fabrics in form of draping, as for the beautiful and fine hand embroidery on each garment. Each garment is made-to-order to deliver exceptional quality.
The very humble Chauhan, who has been working in the fashion industry for the past 17 years showcasing his work in shows across the globe, has just come out with a classy new collection called Ethereal Bloom.
Chauhan’s design philosophy is deeply rooted in his childhood memories of Bhagalpur, a place where nature flourished in abundance and the handloom tradition was a way of life. Surrounded by blooming fields, Chauhan developed a lasting connection with flowers, seeing them not just as beautiful creations, but as symbols of strength and resilience. These early experiences in his hometown laid the foundation for his design aesthetic, shaping his creative journey and inspiring his latest collection.
This new collection, that he unveiled at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI show, is a reflection of Chauhan’s personal journey—the courage to embrace change while staying true to his roots. The beautiful range mirrors his own growth, drawing parallels between the resilience of flowers and his path as a designer.
Each piece is an artistic expression of strength and grace, celebrating the beauty of thriving even in challenging circumstances. The collection is not just a tribute to nature, but a visual narrative of Chauhan’s evolution—right from leaving his hometown to pursue his dreams while honouring the cultural heritage that shaped him.
The drop includes a range of dresses, gowns, Indian wear, and capes paired with bandeaus and skirts. Drawing inspiration from the hues of natural blossoms, the colour palette ranges from ivory to vibrant reds and soft pinks. Each ensemble is meticulously handcrafted, featuring detailed embroidery on Bhagalpuri silk, cotton, and silk blends. With a focus on sustainability and craftsmanship, every piece is made to order, ensuring exclusivity and a connection to Chauhan’s rich heritage.
Samant Chauhan adds, “Ethereal Bloom celebrates the resilience of nature and my own journey of transformation. Each creation is a tribute to the power of growth and renewal, embodying the grace of flowers that thrive against all odds.”
What’s the idea behind this collection?
It is inspired by the myriad flowers I remember from my childhood spent in the picturesque Bhagalpur.
How is it different from your previous collections?
This particular collection features a lot more colours and is a lot more vibrant, with red being the dominant shade for the first time in my design journey.
What’s trending this winter-wedding and festive season?
Winter festive season is always about rich textures and fabrics. This winter too, beautiful silks, gorgeous velvet and other such richly textured fabrics are key trends while dressing up for any occasion.
What are the bridal trends and wardrobe must-haves?
When it comes to bridal trends, layered looks are very much in vogue this season, along with the exquisite Banarasi brocade saris, I feel, they are timeless.
What are the must-haves for a winter occasion or party wardrobe?
When it comes to a winter wardrobe, a nice pashmina scarf is an essential accessory to deck you up for any occasion.
What are the trends for bridesmaids?
Bridesmaids are typically wearing toned-down versions of the bride’s attire or there should be some kind of similarity in terms of colour palette or embroidery, since the entire ambience and colour scheme needs to match that of the brides. But of course, the attires should be a little toned down, so that the spotlight remains on the bride firmly, it’s her big day, after all.
How do you incorporate sustainability?
In all my collections, I use a lot of handwoven fabrics. I also try to focus on restoring family textiles to reduce waste.
What’s your upcoming summer collection like? Give us an outline.
Our upcoming Spring-Summer collection will feature a lot of handwoven textiles and silk in natural, earthy colours, suitable for the gruelling Indian summer.