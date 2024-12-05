Elevate your wedding wardrobe with Tiger Marron’s luxurious festive handbag collection

As wedding season approaches, accessories are taking center stage—and there’s no better way to make a statement than with a statement handbag. Tiger Marron’s new festive collection, designed by founder Saahil Nandrajog, brings sophistication and celebration together, offering luxurious bags that blend opulence with functionality. Perfect for every occasion, from the sangeet to the cocktail party, these bags promise to elevate your wedding season wardrobe.

“Our design philosophy is always about pushing boundaries. This festive collection reflects a blend of both Indian and Western design elements. It’s a celebration of luxury, versatility, and craftsmanship,” says Saahil.

Among the standout pieces in this collection are the striking Trove bucket bags and the elegant Midas handbags, both crafted with exquisite attention to detail. “We didn’t want to follow the conventional potli style. Instead, we focused on creating new silhouettes with unique accents and colours. Our bags are not just for weddings — they’re versatile enough to be styled for a chic evening out or a casual Sunday brunch,” Saahil explains.