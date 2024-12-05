Redefining modern luxury with authentic leather bags and quiet exclusivity

Emerging as a new force in India’s fashion scene, YUR is redefining modern luxury with a unique vision of quiet exclusivity. Founded by Amal Jose and Anif Ashraf, the brand embodies a philosophy that is as sophisticated as it is understated, with a focus on authenticity, craftsmanship, and timeless design.

At the heart of the brand’s ethos lies its debut collection of premium leather bags, crafted from African leather — a bold and meaningful choice that speaks volumes about the brand’s dedication to quality and heritage. “We wanted to create pieces that aren’t just beautiful, but have a soul,” says Anif Ashraf, co-founder of YUR. “African leather has a richness and history embedded in its texture. It’s not perfect, but that’s what makes it beautiful. Every grain, every mark tells a story,” he adds.

The bags, meticulously crafted using age-old tanning techniques, honour heritage while embracing modern design. “We didn’t want something mass-produced or soulless. The slow, deliberate tanning process preserves the leather’s natural imperfections, ensuring each bag feels alive and unique,” explains Amal Jose, co-founder.