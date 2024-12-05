Redefining modern luxury with authentic leather bags and quiet exclusivity

Emerging as a new force in India’s fashion scene, YUR is redefining modern luxury with a unique vision of quiet exclusivity. Founded by Amal Jose and Anif Ashraf, the brand embodies a philosophy that is as sophisticated as it is understated, with a focus on authenticity, craftsmanship, and timeless design.
At the heart of the brand’s ethos lies its debut collection of premium leather bags, crafted from African leather — a bold and meaningful choice that speaks volumes about the brand’s dedication to quality and heritage. “We wanted to create pieces that aren’t just beautiful, but have a soul,” says Anif Ashraf, co-founder of YUR. “African leather has a richness and history embedded in its texture. It’s not perfect, but that’s what makes it beautiful. Every grain, every mark tells a story,” he adds.
The bags, meticulously crafted using age-old tanning techniques, honour heritage while embracing modern design. “We didn’t want something mass-produced or soulless. The slow, deliberate tanning process preserves the leather’s natural imperfections, ensuring each bag feels alive and unique,” explains Amal Jose, co-founder.
What sets the brands apart is not just the materials, but the philosophy behind them. “Our designs are understated at first glance, but rich with thought and detail upon closer inspection,” adds Amal. This “quiet confidence” is evident in every piece — designed to stand the test of time, unbound by trends.
In addition to their focus on craftsmanship, the online platform offers an innovative ‘Shop the Look’ feature, allowing customers to effortlessly explore curated ensembles. This feature reflects their commitment to modern sophistication, offering more than just a product, but an experience that celebrates the art of pairing.
As the brand takes its first steps in the fashion world, it invites its customers to embrace a new era of luxury — one that values authenticity over perfection, and depth over surface. “It’s about creating something meaningful. Something real, something that connects with the person using it,” says Anif.
This debut collection of leather bags is not just about fashion — it’s about investing in pieces that resonate, evolve, and tell a story that is uniquely yours.
Price on request. Available online.
