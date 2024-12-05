Rock the party scene with this glam new edit

Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal’s designer label ITRH’s latest collaboration with RSVP by Nykaa Fashion is nothing short of a chic glam. The limited-edition party collection redefines style with ITRH’s unmistakable glam, offering a luxe yet accessible lineup that features dazzling crystals, soft pastels, and striking animal prints. From glamorous after-parties and cocktails to bachelorette and engagement celebrations, the edit has you covered with an array of silhouettes like chic co-ords, sleek blazers, glamorous gowns, flirty midis, and versatile dresses that seamlessly transition from day to night look. With a vibe that’s all about ‘Pastel Bling’ and ‘OTT Glam’, these versatile pieces incorporate a range of modern textures and techniques inspired by the raw energy of the 1980s disco era. “This collab collection draws inspiration from the vibrant, glamorous, and free-spirited era of the 1980s, channeling the energy of the disco ball and the nightlife scene. Whether it’s Madonna’s crucifix jewellery or Cher’s deep necks and long, hanging sleeves, this collection brings that statement brand language alive through the crystal fabrics. We’ve added a modern twist with a jumpsuit-corset sari, directly inspired by the exhilarating spirit of that musical era,” say Ridhi and Mohit, as they take us through the range.