Rock the party scene with this glam new edit
Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal’s designer label ITRH’s latest collaboration with RSVP by Nykaa Fashion is nothing short of a chic glam. The limited-edition party collection redefines style with ITRH’s unmistakable glam, offering a luxe yet accessible lineup that features dazzling crystals, soft pastels, and striking animal prints. From glamorous after-parties and cocktails to bachelorette and engagement celebrations, the edit has you covered with an array of silhouettes like chic co-ords, sleek blazers, glamorous gowns, flirty midis, and versatile dresses that seamlessly transition from day to night look. With a vibe that’s all about ‘Pastel Bling’ and ‘OTT Glam’, these versatile pieces incorporate a range of modern textures and techniques inspired by the raw energy of the 1980s disco era. “This collab collection draws inspiration from the vibrant, glamorous, and free-spirited era of the 1980s, channeling the energy of the disco ball and the nightlife scene. Whether it’s Madonna’s crucifix jewellery or Cher’s deep necks and long, hanging sleeves, this collection brings that statement brand language alive through the crystal fabrics. We’ve added a modern twist with a jumpsuit-corset sari, directly inspired by the exhilarating spirit of that musical era,” say Ridhi and Mohit, as they take us through the range.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
Ridhi: This collection takes a bold leap into the world of affordable luxury, blending vintage inspiration with modern techniques. Unlike our previous designs that leaned heavily on traditional aesthetics, this edit introduces contemporary glamour, featuring shimmering textures, crystal fabrics, and silhouettes. It’s a vibrant departure while staying true to our signature attention to detail.
What are the trends for autumn-winter festive occasion wear?
Mohit: This season, sparkle and shine dominate the scene with shimmering fabrics, pastel tones, and bold prints. Statement silhouettes like corset-inspired saris, sequinned gowns, and structured co-ords are must-haves. Accessories like metallic heels and bold jewellery further elevate the festive looks.
What are the five festive wardrobe essentials for winter?
Mohit: A crystal-embellished gown for glam evenings, a jumpsuit-corset sari, animal print co-ords for bold cocktail looks, statement jewellery, including oversized earrings and layered necklaces, and metallic footwear.
How experimental are women getting in fashion?
Ridhi: Women are embracing bold, unconventional styles, from dramatic cuts to sparkling textures. They’re not afraid to experiment with silhouettes like jumpsuit saris, co-ords, and sequinned blazers. The growing inclination towards blending comfort with high fashion reflects this fearless approach to self-expression.
What inspires you as a designer?
Ridhi: Inspiration often comes from iconic eras, like the 1980s for this collection, and the stories they tell through fashion. Art, culture, and individuality also fuel creativity, allowing us to craft designs that resonate emotionally while making bold statements.
Who is your favourite fashion icon?
Mohit: Singer and actor Cher stands out as a timeless icon, especially for this collection. Her unapologetic glamour, dramatic styling, and ability to make bold fashion statements perfectly align with the spirit of the RSVP x ITRH collection.
Tell us about your upcoming spring-summer collection outline.
Ridhi: We’re focusing on breezy fabrics and vibrant hues. Expect flowy silhouettes, pastel tones, and subtle embellishments perfect for daytime celebrations and summer weddings. The collection will balance minimalism with playful textures and modern draping techniques.