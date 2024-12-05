This collection is inspired by Goddess Sita in her warrior form

Timeless, elegant, and most importantly ‘empowering’ — these aptly define the collection Tasyai, inspired by Goddess Sita in her warrior form. Have you heard of ‘Tu hi Kaali, Tu hi Sita’? A powerful verse from Stanza 9 of the Shri Kali Chalisa, it perfectly resonates with the designs. What better way to embody the spirit of a warrior while remaining breathtakingly gorgeous? Tasyai, a flagship collection in Shradha K Mahajan’s label Shrda Mahajan, was unveiled at the Annual Trunk Show at Simi’s World Vegan Café.

Metallics, beadwork, intricate ancient embroidery, and elevated shoulder—key features of the collection—lend a regal and warrior-like aesthetic. The concept of Tasyai originated during meditation in November 2022, when the idea of ‘Mithila’, the birthplace of Goddess Sita, came to Shradha’s mind.

This vision of a princess enduring turmoil in her kingdom, reconnecting with her inner self, and discovering her divine power to fight against oppression laid the foundation for the collection. Shradha elaborates, “Our label Shrda Mahajan is the world’s first luxury label rooted in theology and spirituality.

This collection, Tasyai, means ‘salutation to women’ in Sanskrit. It is inspired by Goddess Sita in her warrior form. The idea is that every being has immense inner power, which can be realised by connecting within. By channelling ancient theology and legends, we design outfits that encourage wearers to discover their divinity and strength. These aren’t just about looking pretty — everyone is already beautiful. Instead, the purpose is to help you connect with yourself and feel your divinity.”

“Tasyai features nine outfits, each representing a different phase of Goddess Sita’s life as depicted in the Ramayana,” says Shradha. According to the designer, the Hamsa is inspired by the mythical swan, intricately embroidered in 17 shades of rose gold, gold, and silver. Maricha, with its golden deer motif, highlights Sita’s deep love for nature and animals, weaving the natural world into her story.

The vibrant red design of Vilasa represents her blissful tranquility, capturing her serene and joyful nature. The Svad Vyaya (Divine Self) is a black outfit that symbolises enlightenment and the realisation of divine power, reflecting Sita’s inner awakening.

Vyuhr Rachana (The Spadework), a golden piece featuring a shield motif, represents strategy and preparation for war, signifying Sita’s courage and strength in the face of adversity. Shiv Dhanush (A Miracle or Destiny), a green outfit inspired by the legendary bow lifted by Sita as a child, symbolises her immense strength and potential.

Dharma, the resplendent armour, represents how Dharma prevails over all weapons in a war symbolising strength and unwavering righteousness. Jatayu Pakshah features a one-winged design symbolising the fallen bird who bravely tried to protect Sita, embodying sacrifice and loyalty. Finally, Agastya Bann represents the weapon used by Lord Rama to defeat Ravana, symbolising the victory and divine triumph.

When asked about her choice of colours, she explained, “Luxurious handwoven silks, delicate organzas, velvets, shimmers, and rich brocades were used extensively. The colours are chosen intuitively to evoke specific emotions — gold for royalty, blue for serenity, and green for strength. While pastels are trendy, we wanted vibrance to emphasise power and divinity.”

She further added that the collection is perfect for fashion runways, pre-wedding functions, and other celebratory events. Each design merges ancient inspiration with contemporary style, making them versatile for both traditional and modern contexts.

In addition to the outfits, the label has introduced an accessory line — The Archaic Satchel — featuring real gemstones like Firoza, Lapis Lazuli, and natural Abalone shells. These accessories complement the ancient-inspired designs, offering a rugged yet royal aesthetic.

(Written by Vennapusala Ramya)