This designer label’s latest collection has a liberating range of outfits
Designer Meher Sheikh’s label Sotbella stands for creating pieces that are timeless, modern and empowering. Meher’s inspiration comes from the women she designs for and how they navigate life with grace and strength. “I also find inspiration in nature, art, and architecture. There’s beauty in simplicity, and the smallest details can often make profound impact,” she adds.
Her latest collection The Basics is all about celebrating simplicity, but with a twist. Comprising versatile dresses and co-ords, the collection offers pieces that work for any occasion... whether it’s a casual day at the office, a weekend brunch, or a night-out. The silhouettes are clean and classic, with subtle, unique details to give them personality. Think luxurious, stretchy rib fabrics, gold embellishments, and delicate trims that bring an extra layer of sophistication. The colour palette moves between soft pastels and timeless monochromes.
“The Basics is rooted in the idea that true style comes from simplicity. In a world where fashion constantly shifts, we wanted to create pieces that stand the test of time—wardrobe staples that offer endless versatility and can be styled in countless ways,” says Meher while sharing the idea behind this edit.
While her previous collection, The Fearless, was all about celebrating women’s boldness and individuality with eccentric, statement-making silhouettes, The Basics is all about timeless fashion. When it comes to autumn-winter fashion trends, Meher feels this season will see colours like butter yellow, future dusk (a soft lavender), and cherry red ruling the scene. Silhouettes that enhance the female form, like fit-and-flare, ruched, and flowy styles, will do particularly well. “We’re also experimenting with pairing different fabrics—think satin with knit or silk with leather—creating more dynamic and luxurious looks. Also, black and white will never go out of style,” she adds.
Her upcoming holiday collection, she mentions, will truly have everything a woman could want for the festive season and will have sequins, metallic, or subtle embellishments, and a touch of bling. “A classic black or red dress is always a staple—timeless, chic, and perfect for getting into the holiday spirit. Pair it with statement accessories or a metallic clutch, and you’re all set for any celebration. For those looking for more versatility, a co-ord set is a great option—it can easily be dressed up or down, making it perfect for everything from casual gatherings to elegant soirées,” advises Meher.
The journey of Sotbella has always been guided by a deep commitment to affordable luxury and sustainability. “Our upcoming Spring/Summer collection is all about fresh energy and effortless style. Pastels are making a strong return this season—soft blushes, powder blues, and lavenders take centre stage, complemented by flowy, breezy silhouettes. We’re introducing relaxed dresses and elegant co-ords that are as comfortable as they are chic, with flattering cuts that offer freedom of movement,” elaborates Meher, who is currently busy with new store launches across India apart from the label’s foray into the UAE market.