Wedding special: Susmita Chatterjee rocks four bridal looks created by Falguni Shane Peacock

Winter wedding trousseaus in India have always been about celebrating the vibrant colours as well as nuanced and intricate traditional craftsmanship in rich and opulent fabrics. Since the weather is far from humid, both the brides and grooms, and their close ones, can choose to wear whatever they are comfortable in. Couturiers, too, come out with their best and most gorgeous designs around this time to turn the winter galas into a chic glam affair. With weddings now no longer remaining a two-day affair, it becomes a cause of concern for both the brides and the grooms when it comes to choosing the right looks for all the occasions leading up to the wedding day, be it mehendi, sangeet, cocktail, or bridal showers. To help the brides choose the right looks for all these occasions, we have come up with an exclusive four-look bridal shoot in collaboration with the famed label Falguni Shane Peacock, showcasing a few glam sartorial options from their latest collection Rang Mahal for the various ceremonies surrounding a big fat Indian wedding. Rang Mahal has a diverse range of options that merge opulence with individuality. For brides, there are stunning lehengas adorned with intricate embroidery and paired with veils embellished with delicate motifs, sequins, and jewels. For grooms, they’ve added a touch of royalty with bejewelled sehras (headgears) and richly textured sherwanis in luxe fabrics. The colour palette spans from deeper tones and golds to more contemporary shades like pastels and ivory. Whether it’s a cocktail night, a bridal shower, reception, or the wedding day itself, we have decoded all four looks channelled by the dazzling and vivacious actress Susmita Chatterjee. Styled by fashion influencer Shradha Manaktala, Susmita looks radiant with immaculate make-up and hairdos by Abhijith Chanda that has been brilliantly captured by ace photographer Somnath Roy. On the sidelines of the shoot, we also had a chat with designers Falguni and Shane about what’s pervading the wedding season this winter. Excerpts from the chat.