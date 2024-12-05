Wedding special: Susmita Chatterjee rocks four bridal looks created by Falguni Shane Peacock
Winter wedding trousseaus in India have always been about celebrating the vibrant colours as well as nuanced and intricate traditional craftsmanship in rich and opulent fabrics. Since the weather is far from humid, both the brides and grooms, and their close ones, can choose to wear whatever they are comfortable in. Couturiers, too, come out with their best and most gorgeous designs around this time to turn the winter galas into a chic glam affair. With weddings now no longer remaining a two-day affair, it becomes a cause of concern for both the brides and the grooms when it comes to choosing the right looks for all the occasions leading up to the wedding day, be it mehendi, sangeet, cocktail, or bridal showers. To help the brides choose the right looks for all these occasions, we have come up with an exclusive four-look bridal shoot in collaboration with the famed label Falguni Shane Peacock, showcasing a few glam sartorial options from their latest collection Rang Mahal for the various ceremonies surrounding a big fat Indian wedding. Rang Mahal has a diverse range of options that merge opulence with individuality. For brides, there are stunning lehengas adorned with intricate embroidery and paired with veils embellished with delicate motifs, sequins, and jewels. For grooms, they’ve added a touch of royalty with bejewelled sehras (headgears) and richly textured sherwanis in luxe fabrics. The colour palette spans from deeper tones and golds to more contemporary shades like pastels and ivory. Whether it’s a cocktail night, a bridal shower, reception, or the wedding day itself, we have decoded all four looks channelled by the dazzling and vivacious actress Susmita Chatterjee. Styled by fashion influencer Shradha Manaktala, Susmita looks radiant with immaculate make-up and hairdos by Abhijith Chanda that has been brilliantly captured by ace photographer Somnath Roy. On the sidelines of the shoot, we also had a chat with designers Falguni and Shane about what’s pervading the wedding season this winter. Excerpts from the chat.
How have you seen the wedding fashion landscape evolve, and what are today’s brides looking for?
Shane: The wedding fashion landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation over the years. Today’s brides are looking for ensembles that have modern aesthetics but have important traditional elements. They want to honour their heritage but also embrace individuality and innovation. Brides are more experimental with colours, silhouettes, and embellishments, opting for unique hues like ivory, powder blue, mauve, and metallics alongside traditional reds. There’s also a growing demand for versatility—outfits that can easily transition from one event to another, while maintaining their grandeur. Comfort has also become a key consideration, with brides seeking lightweight yet opulent designs that allow them to enjoy their big day without compromise.
What are some of the most prominent trends in this winter wedding season?
Falguni: This winter, regal tones takes centre stage with rich fabrics like velvet and silk making a grand comeback. Layering is a key trend, with brides opting for dramatic capes, jackets, or dupattas to add warmth and style. Embroidery with metallic threads, sequins, and crystals remains a favourite, especially when paired with darker, jewel-toned palettes like emerald green, midnight blue, and metallics. For the modern bride, maximalist cuts adorned with intricate details are a big hit, creating a balance between subtle elegance and statement-making fashion. Also, personal touches, such as monogrammed veils or embroidered motifs of certain significance are increasingly popular, adding a unique and sentimental value to bridal attire.
What pieces do you offer for bridesmaids, and how are they styled to complement the bride?
Shane: For bridesmaids, we have created designs that are chic yet understated, ensuring they complement the bride without overshadowing her. Our collection includes elegant lehengas, saris, and fusion outfits in soft, harmonious colours like blush pinks, champagne golds, and muted pastels. These pieces are adorned with embroidery and modern cuts, perfect for a coordinated yet individualistic look. Styling bridesmaids often involves balancing their personalities with the bride’s vision for her D-day, so we focus on versatile elements like draped dupattas, and easy capes. The idea is to create a cohesive ensemble where the bridesmaids add to the overall aesthetic of the wedding while feeling beautiful and confident in their own right.
Could you share some details about your designs for cocktail parties and sangeet celebrations this winter?
Falguni: They are all about bold glamour and contemporary elegance. For cocktails, we’re focusing on sleek gowns, structured silhouettes, and metallic embellishments. Think shimmering sequins, edgy cuts, and high slits that make a statement. For sangeet, we’re offering ensembles that balance high glam with functionality—lehenga sets with fluid skirts for ease of movement, paired with modern crop tops, embellished jackets, or dramatic capes. The colour palette ranges from classic black and midnight blue to softer hues like champagne and blush, adorned with intricate embroidery, feather details, and fringe accents. Each design is meant to ensure a head-turning look for these celebratory events.
What are the absolute must-haves for a bride and groom’s winter wedding wardrobe?
Shane: For a winter wedding, layering is key, but it should be done in style. Brides must have a regal shawl or cape to complement their bridal ensemble, whether it’s richly embroidered or adorned with delicate embellishments. Velvet and raw silk lehengas in deep, luxurious hues like wine, emerald, or ruby are perfect for the season. A warm yet glamorous dupatta adds both functionality and elegance. For the groom, a classic sherwani in raw silk is a must-have, paired with a dupatta or shawl that complements the bride’s attire. Jewel tones, intricate embroidery, and subtle metallic accents work beautifully. Also, accessories like statement jewellery for the bride and embroidered juttis or formal loafers for the groom complete the winter wedding look.
What’s special in your groom’s clothing line-up for this season?
Falguni: We’ve introduced layered looks with bandhgalas paired with long jackets, creating a clean and contemporary style. The colour palette moves from neutrals to deep tones like midnight blue and black, alongside pastel accents for daytime events. Accessories like custom-designed saafas and kalgis, embroidered shoes, and ornate brooches add the perfect finishing touch, ensuring the groom is every bit as striking as the bride.
How has your design philosophy evolved over the years?
Shane: While we’ve always been known for our bold and glamorous aesthetic, over the years, we’ve evolved to incorporate a deeper appreciation for storytelling through our collections. Each piece we create now pays homage to intricate craftsmanship while embracing cutting-edge techniques and modern silhouettes. We’ve also started focusing on versatility, creating designs that go beyond specific occasions and resonate with a global audience.
What inspires you as designers?
Falguni: Travel plays a significant role in shaping our creative process, whether it’s the majestic palaces of Rajasthan, the romantic streets of Paris, or the bustling energy of New York City. We also find inspiration in art, cinema, and the incredible stories of the people who wear our creations. Each collection is a reflection of these diverse influences, brought together to create something unique and meaningful.
Have you adopted any new sustainable practices in your design process?
Shane: Sustainability is an important aspect of our journey as designers, and we are continuously exploring ways to make our processes more responsible. We have begun integrating eco-friendly fabrics and using techniques that minimise waste in our production. Many of our pieces are crafted with a focus on timelessness, encouraging clients to invest in heirloom-worthy designs rather than fast fashion. We also work closely with artisans, promoting traditional crafts and ensuring fair practices. It’s an ongoing process and we strive to do more with each new collection.
Give us a sneak peek into your upcoming spring-summer collection?
Falguni: Our upcoming collection will, as always, draw inspiration from our travels—something that deeply resonates with our design philosophy. We’ve already begun working on it, and while it will carry forward some elements of our previous collections, you can expect a fresh perspective with new design elements, new silhouettes and colour palette.
Credits
Pictures: Somnath Roy
Hair and makeup: Abhijith Chanda
Styling: Shradha Manaktala
Jewellery: B.C. Sen Jewellers
Food courtesy: The Yellow Turtle
Location courtesy: Falguni Shane Peacock flagship store, Kolkata