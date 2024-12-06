Embrace sustainable summer style with Oshin Sarin’s eco-conscious collection, Summer Serve Twenty Four

As the sun-drenched days of summer approach, Oshin Sarin’s latest collection, Summer Serve Twenty Four, offers a refreshing way to embrace the season with both style and sustainability. This collection invites you to step into a world where playful charm meets eco-conscious design, capturing the essence of sunlit afternoons and carefree moments. With every stitch, Oshin creates not just fashion but a statement — one that prioritises the planet while serving up chic, effortless style.

For Oshin, the inspiration behind Summer Serve Twenty Four is rooted in the simplicity and beauty of a European summer holiday. “I imagined these clothes being worn on the streets, in parks, cafes, and museums all over Europe. I wanted to create pieces that were refreshing, easy on the eyes, and could be worn day in and day out,” she explains. This vision translates beautifully into the collection, which features airy banana silk, revived dead-stock poplin, and soft recycled cotton knits — fabrics chosen not only for their lightness and breathability but also for their minimal ecological footprint.

Sustainability lies at the heart of this collection. Every garment is made with biodegradable textile fibers produced ethically in cottage industries with zero emissions. “We wanted to minimise the ecological impact of production by using fibers that feel like nothing on the skin — light, soft, and breathable,” Oshin explains. These fabrics are the perfect match for the hot summer days, whether you’re strolling through an urban park or lounging on a beach under the sun.