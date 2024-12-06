Regal and rooted in heritage, Banno speaks to the quiet, powerful emotions of a woman on the eve of her wedding

The name Banno, meaning ‘bride,’ was chosen for its simplicity and because it encapsulates the essence of the collection. Aayushi shares, “When we shot it, many of us found ourselves moved to tears because we could all deeply feel the emotions tied to this transformative moment in a woman’s life.” The collection is about much more than looking beautiful; it’s about embracing the vulnerability, strength, and hope that come with a new chapter.

Aayushi’s design vocabulary is defined by her signature floral prints, blending natural inspiration with artistic expression. For her, floral patterns are more than just decorative; they symbolise beauty, growth, and harmony. Each print is carefully selected to evoke specific emotions, with consideration for cultural and symbolic meanings, allowing her to craft unique visual stories that resonate deeply with the viewer.

The designer focused on delicate floral motifs, embroidered accents, and layering techniques to add texture and complexity to pieces. She explains, “I chose materials that elevate the emotional depth of the collection while capturing its regal, timeless essence using luxurious fabrics like Banarasi silk, organza tissue, crepe silks, and velvet.”

She adds that Banarasi silk represents heritage, organza and crepe silks lend an ethereal quality, and velvet bring opulence and emotional weight. The colour palette combines rich purples, emerald greens, deep maroons, and mustard tones, each symbolising different emotions of the bride’s journey — purple for royalty, emerald green for renewal, maroon for love, and mustard for warmth.