Regal and rooted in heritage, Banno speaks to the quiet, powerful emotions of a woman on the eve of her wedding

Amid the vibrant celebrations of the wedding season, there lies a deeply emotional undertone. Beyond the glitz and festivities, a bride’s journey is one of profound transitions, brimming with an intricate blend of joy and nostalgia. It’s a time when happiness intertwines with heartfelt goodbyes — a bittersweet moment of embracing a new beginning while cherishing the bonds of her present. It’s a time of reflection, gratitude, and love. Fashion label Aayushi Maniar captures this intricate emotional essence with a newest collection, Banno. This evocative edit brings to life the quiet yet powerful emotions of a bride on the eve of her wedding.
Designer Aayushi tells us, “With Banno, I wanted to go beyond design and create something that truly connects with the wearer’s emotions. While our previous collections have been playful and vibrant, Banno is regal, rooted in heritage, and speaks to the quiet, powerful emotions a bride feels. It captures the joy, anticipation, nervousness, and even the bittersweet sadness of leaving behind everything familiar, to step into an unknown future.” As such, Aayushi wanted every piece to capture the inner turmoil and beauty of the life-changing moment every bride experiences.
The name Banno, meaning ‘bride,’ was chosen for its simplicity and because it encapsulates the essence of the collection. Aayushi shares, “When we shot it, many of us found ourselves moved to tears because we could all deeply feel the emotions tied to this transformative moment in a woman’s life.” The collection is about much more than looking beautiful; it’s about embracing the vulnerability, strength, and hope that come with a new chapter.
Aayushi’s design vocabulary is defined by her signature floral prints, blending natural inspiration with artistic expression. For her, floral patterns are more than just decorative; they symbolise beauty, growth, and harmony. Each print is carefully selected to evoke specific emotions, with consideration for cultural and symbolic meanings, allowing her to craft unique visual stories that resonate deeply with the viewer.
The designer focused on delicate floral motifs, embroidered accents, and layering techniques to add texture and complexity to pieces. She explains, “I chose materials that elevate the emotional depth of the collection while capturing its regal, timeless essence using luxurious fabrics like Banarasi silk, organza tissue, crepe silks, and velvet.”
She adds that Banarasi silk represents heritage, organza and crepe silks lend an ethereal quality, and velvet bring opulence and emotional weight. The colour palette combines rich purples, emerald greens, deep maroons, and mustard tones, each symbolising different emotions of the bride’s journey — purple for royalty, emerald green for renewal, maroon for love, and mustard for warmth.
Banno features richly embellished lehengas with intricate handcrafted embroidery, luxurious tissue saris, and velvet blouses with beadwork, all perfect for both intimate ceremonies and grand celebrations. Statement pieces like embroidered jackets and draped crepe silk predrape saris offer a modern twist on traditional bridal wear.
“Banno will deeply resonate with brides and their families,” says Aayushi, noting its connection to those seeking to honour tradition while expressing their personal journey. These pieces are designed for pivotal moments, not only on the wedding day but also for pre-wedding ceremonies like sangeet, mehendi, or roka. The collection’s regal aesthetic also makes it ideal for grand receptions, intimate family events, and anniversaries or traditional festivals.
Aayushi says, “I personally design each print to ensure that it tells a unique story through every piece.” The fabrics used in this edit are locally sourced and manufactured in Surat, reflecting her commitment to supporting local artisans and promoting community craftsmanship.
Not just brides, Banno is for any woman who wants to wear something rich with heritage, emotion, and grace, whether for her own milestone event or to stand out at any celebration that encapsulates love and tradition.
Rs 35,000 onwards.
Available online.
