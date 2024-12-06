Taking inspiration from Uzbekistan, this edit from Payal Jain creates couture as homage to a nation’s culture!

Tell us about Rising Sun, what was it inspired by?

My trip to Uzbekistan with a dear friend some time ago left me breathless, the sheer magnitude and atrocity of proportion, the bold usage of colour, the magical blues of the incredible architecture against the vibrant blue sky, the organic earthy quality of the mosaic tiles, the liberal usage of gold, the riot of primary hues, the scale and proportion of the arches and domes, the neutral sand offsetting myriad forms and the warmth and simplicity of the people — who remain untouched by the external noise of the world! I left a piece of my heart there and felt the need to recreate the magic I felt at every step through this collection, Rising Sun, an ode to the magnificence of Uzbekistan! I was totally mesmerised by the juxtaposition of cross cultural influences in the most captivating architectural wonders of Samarkand, Tashkent and Bukhara. I felt deeply humbled, dwarfed and invisible, witnessing the enormous scale of architecture that captures the historical legacy of Uzbekistan and resilience of local people. It amazed me to see contemporary and ancient architectural monuments standing side by side; turquoise domed mosques, blue and golden frescos and towering minarets capped with massive cupolas just take your breath away. Uzbekistan thrived as the Silk Route’s epicenter, stretching over 7,000 miles and this deeply influenced the landscape as crossroads of cultures and ideas, shaping the Uzbek identity. Exploring the interiors of the monuments is like a walking into a breathtaking world of enchantment, where intricate designs, delicate tilework and historical references of various dynasties all come together in an explosion of colors, motifs, forms and shapes. From the stunning mosaics of Registan Square to the intricate woodwork of Bukhara’s mosques, every detail tells a story of the region’s history and rich craftsmanship.