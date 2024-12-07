Sunaina Khera’s Dil Se collection: A love story woven into bridal fashion

Sunaina Khera’s latest creation, Dil Se, encapsulates the essence of love. It is inspired by the intimate moments that make weddings unforgettable. The collection is a poetic ode to modern love — from the stolen glances to the quiet moments shared between a couple. Through delicate hues, intricate embroidery, and timeless silhouettes, Dil Se becomes more than just a bridal collection; it is a love story woven into fabric.

“Dil Se is my tribute to the quiet, beautiful moments that make love so special. It’s about capturing the emotions, the tenderness, and the unspoken promises that define relationships — transforming them into something tangible through exquisite design,” says Sunaina.

The Dil Se collection explores the spectrum of love through a curated colour palette that evolves alongside the wedding day. Soft peaches, ivories, and tender pinks reflect the beginning of a journey, perfect for morning ceremonies. As the day deepens, rich burgundies and deep olive greens evoke passion, growth, and the deepening connection between two souls. For the designer, each colour choice tells a story. “Every colour represents an emotional chapter in a love story. From the soft glow of morning rituals to the passionate depth of the evening celebration, these colours are a journey in themselves,” she explains.