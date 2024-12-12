Abraham & Thakore’s winter edit, Off Beat, turns the African music into a fashion narrative
Designers David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore’s latest edit of their autumn-winter 24 collection, titled Off Beat, brings forward what it means to take a less-trodden path—one that is not immediately traceable, or defined by the zeitgeist. This captivating edit draws inspiration from the enchanting music of Africa, celebrating the rich cultural tapestry and rhythmic beauty that defines the continent's soundscape through a vibrant fashion narrative.
The edit features innovative experiments with Bandhani, reminiscent of the grooves of vinyl records, and interpretations of Kente, an exquisite textile from Ghana known for its intricate patterns and vibrant colours. The symmetry and repetition inherent in these textiles echo the complex rhythms and melodies found in African music, creating a harmonious blend of sound and style.
Crafted from soft poplin seersucker and fluid silks, each piece is a practical choice for travel, and serves as a canvas for storytelling, inviting individuals to embrace the wild, alluring, and beautiful rhythms of life.
“Off Beat is an exploration of how music can inspire fashion. The vibrant patterns and textures reflect the dynamic sounds of Africa, inviting wearers to experience a journey through rhythm and culture,” says David Abraham.
The outfits also display an employment of traditional techniques including ikat, bandhani, tanchoi, and crewel embroidery and has silhouettes like shirts, kurtas, dresses, and co-ord sets.
“Our aim is to create garments that resonate with the spirit of exploration. The fabrics and motifs in this collection open portals to the rich musical traditions of Africa, allowing the wearer to connect with the essence of these sounds in a tangible way,” says Rakesh.
Excerpts from a chat with David.
How have you interpreted African textile Kente, and what drew you to it?
Kente, a traditional Ghanaian textile, has always captivated us with its vibrant patterns, intricate weaving, and symbolic storytelling. Its rhythmic repetition and bold colours are a natural complement to the theme of Off Beat, which explores the interplay between music and design. We reimagined Kente through a contemporary lens, blending its geometric patterns and layered textures with modern silhouettes and techniques to honour its heritage while creating a globally relevant narrative.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
This collection pushes the boundaries of cultural interplay and rhythmic design, making it distinctly different. While previous collections focused on minimalism and Indian heritage, this edit also offers a bolder colour palette and a deeper focus on rhythmic symmetry, bringing a more dynamic and eclectic perspective to our design ethos.
Could you please elaborate a bit on the infusion of crewel embroidery?
Crewel embroidery, traditionally used in home textiles, has been elevated into wearable art for this collection. By incorporating this detailed threadwork onto lightweight fabrics like silk and chanderi, we’ve created a tactile interplay of texture and design. The patterns in crewel embroidery draw inspiration from the rhythms of African music, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern motifs, and offering depth and richness to the garments.