Designer Raghavendra Rathore takes us through his regal winter collection

Famed menswear label Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur’s latest winter collection is an ode to understated opulence that redefines hints of shimmer and heritage. Muted metallic, deep jewel tones, and lustrous silk blends that move like whispers, enhance the classic style synonymous with brand. The colour palette is sophisticated: ivory, muted gold, deep tones like wine, and midnight blues and fabrics are mostly a play of handwoven brocades and silks with jacquard. The signature Jodhpur Bandhgala is the dominant inspiration for an array of garments like achkans, waistcoats, kurtas and jackets. Designer Raghavendra Rathore sits for a chat with us on the same.
How did your latest collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh inspire the collection?
Diljit Dosanjh is the epitome of a modern youthful personality who stays true to his heritage—bold yet rooted, experimental yet classic. This collection mirrors that thought: it’s about reinventing tradition with a touch of reverence and contemporary aesthetics. The idea was to create looks that speak to a large audience redefining heritage styling—sharp cuts with modern accents amalgamate into a fresh take on timeless and traditional dressing.
What is trending in winter wedding wear for men?
Traditional modern aesthetic is always in vogue. Classic tailoring, sharp cuts, and minimal yet rich detailing set the tone of the collection. A balance of colour, texture and silhouette in deep and vibrant festive hues seems to be the essence of every look. The occasion in correlation to the choice of attire plays a key role in shaping up the array of silhouette offerings and signature detailing that defines the core design concept.
Winter festive wardrobe must-haves?
A velvet bandhgala—impeccably cut and modern in appeal, a statement handcrafted shawl, textured kurtas with traditional embroidery, and a pair of handcrafted breeches.
Your favourite fashion icon?
Working with Oscar de la Renta was a transformative experience that reshaped my perspective on fashion. He taught me to see it not merely as a fleeting seasonal occurrence but as a profound, philosophical expression of identity and culture. For him, fashion was always about the people about connecting deeply with their essence—rather than chasing passing trends. His iconic vision and unwavering support were instrumental in helping me craft a unique brand identity, one rooted in authenticity and timeless elegance.
What are your plans for the label?
To continue evolving while staying rooted, bridging Indian heritage with global aesthetics, collaborating with artists who inspire us, and embracing technology like AI to enhance certain aspects of design processing.
Tell us about your summer collection.
The upcoming summer collection is a reflection of ease, functionality, luxury, and modern aesthetics. The purpose and relevance of design has been redefined, emphasising on subtle elegance. The palette offers earthy and pastel tones that create a refreshing sense of colour coordination. The silhouettes are clean cut, unstructured, and light, making them relevant for the season. There would be one-of-a-kind, small capsule collections that offer a unique mix of textures, materials and techniques.
