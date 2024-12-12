Designer Raghavendra Rathore takes us through his regal winter collection

Famed menswear label Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur’s latest winter collection is an ode to understated opulence that redefines hints of shimmer and heritage. Muted metallic, deep jewel tones, and lustrous silk blends that move like whispers, enhance the classic style synonymous with brand. The colour palette is sophisticated: ivory, muted gold, deep tones like wine, and midnight blues and fabrics are mostly a play of handwoven brocades and silks with jacquard. The signature Jodhpur Bandhgala is the dominant inspiration for an array of garments like achkans, waistcoats, kurtas and jackets. Designer Raghavendra Rathore sits for a chat with us on the same.