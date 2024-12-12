Joules by Radhika's Bridal Jewellery Collection: A perfect blend of tradition and modern elegance

As wedding season approaches, Joules by Radhika is making waves with its stunning new bridal jewellery collection. Specialising in both traditional craftsmanship and contemporary elegance, the luxury fashion jewellery brand offers statement pieces designed to complement the modern bride, her bridesmaids, and even attendees of milestone celebrations. With intricate detailing and vibrant coloured stones, each piece is a perfect blend of opulence and modernity, ensuring that every wearer feels extraordinary.
The inspiration behind Joules by Radhika’s latest wedding collection is rooted in the seamless fusion of age-old Indian craftsmanship and modern design aesthetics. Founder Radhika Chitalia explains, “We wanted to create pieces that resonate with today’s bride—someone who appreciates the richness of tradition but desires a contemporary twist.” This vision is reflected in the collection’s combination of kundan and meenakari techniques with cutting-edge design elements, making each piece a timeless yet forward-thinking statement.
The collection boasts a variety of standout pieces designed to cater to different bridal needs. For brides, the statement pieces steal the show—multi-layered necklaces, grand chokers, and chandelier earrings. Radhika describes, “These pieces are a true reflection of bridal opulence, featuring diamonds, uncut stones, and intricate gold work.” Maang tikkas, rings, and bracelets complete the bridal ensemble, adding luxurious touches to a bride’s wedding day look.
Bridesmaids are also given their moment to shine. “We believe bridesmaids should sparkle just as much as the bride,” Radhika says, adding that the collection includes delicate, lightweight pieces like dainty necklaces and elegant bangles. These designs enhance the bridesmaids' appearance without taking the spotlight away from the bride. For milestone gifting, the brand’s heirloom-inspired pieces—classic bangles, pendant sets, and rings—make for memorable tokens, meant to be cherished and passed down through generations.
With destination weddings becoming increasingly popular, Joules by Radhika’s collection is designed for comfort as much as for style. “We’ve ensured that the jewellery is lightweight yet opulent,” she says. The pieces are crafted with modern brides in mind, using hollow gold settings and lightweight gemstones that retain their luxurious feel. Whether it’s a beach wedding in Bali or a grand celebration at a heritage venue, these designs enhance the bride’s overall look without weighing her down, ensuring comfort during long celebrations.
Radhika is particularly passionate about the heirloom-quality nature of her bridal trousseau collection. “Jewellery is not just about adornment; it’s about creating something lasting,” she shares. The meticulously crafted designs, using premium materials, are intended to be passed down through generations. “We envision these pieces becoming part of family history, treasured by future brides and carrying with them stories of love, tradition, and beauty.”
Price starts at Rs 6,000. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin