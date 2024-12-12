This fresh winter edit has structured fits with minimal detailing

The colour palette introduces deep plums, browns, and greens in tonal combinations, teamed up with timeless pastels that work all year round. “The campaign for this collection is ‘The Art of Everyday’, and that’s what inspired us. Everyone’s ‘everyday’ is different. Comfort should be at the forefront, no matter what your day is going to look like. The idea is to make comfortable wardrobe essentials a part of closets that are not just meant to lounge in, or wear during vacations, but also at work or formal lunches and meetings without sticking to the regular, basic neutrals,” says Shriya. The label is committed to using planet-friendly, natural fabrics ethically sourced from local vendors. When it comes to personal styles, both the sisters are extremely non-trendy and classic. “We both believe in curating capsule wardrobes with pieces that are elevated basics and extremely versatile, building the foundation of our personal styles. The endless possibilities of styling one garment in multiple ways inspire us to create quality clothing that our customers would value,” says Isha, adding they both are huge fans of Priyanka Chopra Jonas.