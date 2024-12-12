This fresh winter edit has structured fits with minimal detailing

Founded by sisters Shriya and Isha Suri, three-year-old Cosset Clothing is a sustainable label that celebrates local craftsmanship and blends timeless, handpicked materials such as rose petal, orange peel, cotton, and linen into its collections. Their latest fall-winter collection has tailored and structured fits with minimal detailing that can be easily styled to layer up or down. Pick from comfortable coordinating outfit sets, flared maxi dresses, and formal work wear shirts in existing and newer blends of premium linens, cottons, and poplin.
The colour palette introduces deep plums, browns, and greens in tonal combinations, teamed up with timeless pastels that work all year round. “The campaign for this collection is ‘The Art of Everyday’, and that’s what inspired us. Everyone’s ‘everyday’ is different. Comfort should be at the forefront, no matter what your day is going to look like. The idea is to make comfortable wardrobe essentials a part of closets that are not just meant to lounge in, or wear during vacations, but also at work or formal lunches and meetings without sticking to the regular, basic neutrals,” says Shriya. The label is committed to using planet-friendly, natural fabrics ethically sourced from local vendors. When it comes to personal styles, both the sisters are extremely non-trendy and classic. “We both believe in curating capsule wardrobes with pieces that are elevated basics and extremely versatile, building the foundation of our personal styles. The endless possibilities of styling one garment in multiple ways inspire us to create quality clothing that our customers would value,” says Isha, adding they both are huge fans of Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Going forward, they are looking at expanding designs in womenswear and menswear, with silhouettes that cater to different market segments globally via both online and offline presence. When asked about the spring-summer line-up, they inform that the label’s newly launched FW 24 collection gives a peek into what’s in store for the summer edit. “We are looking at wardrobe classics, in and beyond solid colours. Our bestselling silhouettes including airy co-ord sets are definitely going to be a staple and we are excited to get things rolling,” adds Isha.
Price on request. Available online.