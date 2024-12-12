This label’s winter edit harps back to the vibrant 1990s
Artisanal menswear label Kalpraag by designer Mayank Jain has earned a renown for its commitment to eco-friendly practices and meticulous attention to detail. We speak with Mayank as the label’s latest festive collection, Husn gets launched.
Tell us all about your new collection Husn.
Husn brings together the nostalgia of the ’90s with contemporary elegance. The collection is vibrant and textured, featuring majestic jodhpuris, kurta sets, and versatile silhouettes that cater to diverse occasions. We’ve played with a wide range of tones, hues, and bold patterns, infusing them with the spirit of festivity and grandeur. Every design in Husn reflects the essence of Indian heritage while embracing modern artistry.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
Husn is a celebration of individuality, joy, and confidence. It’s inspired by romantic essence of the ’90s, combined with motifs from Indian heritage and elements of nature. The collection is an ode to men who value style and tradition while exuding contemporary charm. From carnival themes to the serenity of desert landscapes, every piece narrates a story, making it a perfect fit for weddings, festivals, and special occasions.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
This collection stands out because it goes deeper into storytelling. It brings a cohesive narrative of Indian heritage and modern trends and is more experimental in its approach to colours, textures, and patterns.
How have your designs evolved over the years?
Initially, we focused on classic silhouettes, we’ve now incorporated bolder, experimental patterns and versatile styles. The incorporation of sustainable practices has also transformed our approach, ensuring every piece resonates with modern values while honouring heritage.
What inspires your designs?
My designs are inspired by a mix of Indian heritage and contemporary trends. Themes of nature, culture, and everyday life often find their way into our collections. Personally, I’m inspired by the vibrancy of India, the stories behind its traditions, and the people who wear my designs.
What do men prefer these days when it comes to fashion?
Today’s men are more experimental, seeking styles that reflect their personality while balancing tradition and modernity. There’s a growing preference for bold patterns, versatile designs, and sustainable fabrics. Men now value the craftsmanship behind a piece and are more inclined towards custom and occasion-specific wear.
What’s trending with grooms and occasion wear this winter?
This winter, we’re seeing a rise in rich earthy hues like maroons, deep greens, and mustard yellows. Layered looks with jodhpuris and embroidered shawls, intricate motifs, and a mix of textures are dominating groom and occasion wear. Fusion styles, where traditional silhouettes are paired with modern cuts, are also gaining popularity. It’s all about showcasing opulence with a touch of individuality.
What are groom wear must haves?
A classic sherwani, a well-tailored jodhpuri, and a versatile kurta set. A statement piece, like a heavily embroidered jacket or an intricately designed waistcoat. Accessories like embroidered stoles, pocket squares, and regal footwear elevate the look.