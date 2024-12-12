This new label’s latest party edit is sustainable and ritzy

The concept behind this collection was to honour modern femininity and redefine partywear, placing a strong emphasis on versatility. The label offers pieces that could be worn in a variety of settings, from intimate gatherings to statement-making events. Vidhi’s approach to design involves a unique blend of boldness and elegance, creating pieces that empower, inspire, and tell a story while being deeply rooted in sustainability and conscious fashion. “Growing up, I admired Jean Paul Gaultier’s work and how he seamlessly blends optical illusions into wearable art pieces. Another designer I have always admired is Tom Ford, who does structured blazers and experimental takes on classic silhouettes,” she adds. Vidhi mentions that this season will be defined by chic tweed blazer sets and structured dresses. “Think corset-inspired fits, asymmetrical details, and sculptural shapes that flatter the form while radiating confidence. These pieces allow women to transition seamlessly from day to night, embodying strength and femininity equally,” says Vidhi.