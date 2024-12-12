This new label’s latest party edit is sustainable and ritzy

Designer Vidhi Taneja’s new label Ivory Rose is a sustainable women’s wear line that seamlessly blends mindful consumption with ethical production, creating handcrafted designs that embody both style and sustainability. Catering to eco-conscious consumers, the brand’s collections reflect a commitment to circular economy principles, offering contemporary, wearable pieces that are both chic and eco-friendly. The label’s latest party collection is a bold celebration of modern femininity, featuring a versatile palette of deep blacks, navies, emerald greens, and shimmering metallics. “Rich textures like sleek satin, soft tweeds, shimmering sequins, and ruched detailing elevate the designs, all crafted from high-quality, sustainable fabrics. Each piece exudes effortless glamour and confidence, ideal for everything from intimate gatherings to grand soirées,” says Vidhi.
The concept behind this collection was to honour modern femininity and redefine partywear, placing a strong emphasis on versatility. The label offers pieces that could be worn in a variety of settings, from intimate gatherings to statement-making events. Vidhi’s approach to design involves a unique blend of boldness and elegance, creating pieces that empower, inspire, and tell a story while being deeply rooted in sustainability and conscious fashion. “Growing up, I admired Jean Paul Gaultier’s work and how he seamlessly blends optical illusions into wearable art pieces. Another designer I have always admired is Tom Ford, who does structured blazers and experimental takes on classic silhouettes,” she adds. Vidhi mentions that this season will be defined by chic tweed blazer sets and structured dresses. “Think corset-inspired fits, asymmetrical details, and sculptural shapes that flatter the form while radiating confidence. These pieces allow women to transition seamlessly from day to night, embodying strength and femininity equally,” says Vidhi.
Her label’s upcoming Spring/Summer collection is about embracing the season’s vibrancy with fun, bold prints and geometric patterns, turning it a tad playful, and experimental while maintaining the sophistication and elegance that Ivory Rose is known for. This collection will also feature unique takes on swimwear and resortwear, reimagined with unconventional cuts, eye-catching details, and versatile designs that effortlessly transition from poolside lounging to chic evening looks.