Zariin launches Urja: Transformative crystal healing jewellery for emotional and spiritual wellness

After 15 years of empowering women through versatile demi-fine jewellery, Zariin is taking a bold step into the world of healing and wellness with the launch of Urja. The new brand redefines jewellery, transforming it from a mere adornment into a source of energy, healing, and purpose. Drawing inspiration from the Sanskrit word for energy, Urja blends the ancient wisdom of crystal healing with modern design, offering a collection of jewellery that channels positive energy and supports the wearer’s emotional and spiritual well-being.
“Jewellery has the potential to do more than enhance outward beauty; it can nurture the soul,” says Mamta Gupta, co-founder of Zariin. “This realisation sparked the creation of Urja.” The new collection features carefully selected crystals—each known for its unique vibrational frequency and healing properties. Stones like amethyst, rose quartz, malachite, and citrine are thoughtfully incorporated into designs that support calm, love, success, and joy, creating a harmonious connection between aesthetics and wellness.
The brand’s mission is to provide jewellery that empowers individuals, aligning their intentions and fostering inner balance. “Our aim is to transform how people perceive jewellery,” explains Vidhi Gupta, co-founder. “Each piece is not just an accessory, but a tool for transformation. It’s about wellness-driven style that resonates on a deeper level.” The jewellery, designed to ground, balance, and uplift, becomes a daily ritual—encouraging mindfulness and supporting emotional and spiritual growth.
Every piece in the collection is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring both beauty and longevity. “We believe that true healing starts with respect—for the Earth, the artisans, and the wearer,” says Mamta. This commitment to sustainability is evident in the ethical sourcing practices. The brand partners with responsible suppliers who follow eco-friendly mining methods, ensuring that each gemstone is sourced with minimal environmental impact and fair treatment of workers.
The science behind crystal healing is at the core of the designs. Crystals are known to store, amplify, and transmit energy, creating stable vibrations that can interact with the body’s energy field. The pieces are designed to harness these properties, supporting wellness on a physical, emotional, and spiritual level.
Each stone used in the collection is chosen for its unique energy. Rose quartz promotes love, amethyst aids in spiritual growth, and citrine attracts positivity. “These crystals are not just beautiful; they are powerful tools for transformation,” Vidhi explains. Whether used alone or in combination, each stone enhances the energy of the piece, creating a meaningful and intentional design.
The brand also offers a lifetime warranty on its gold plating, ensuring that each piece remains radiant and enduring.
Price on request. Available online.
