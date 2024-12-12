Zariin launches Urja: Transformative crystal healing jewellery for emotional and spiritual wellness

After 15 years of empowering women through versatile demi-fine jewellery, Zariin is taking a bold step into the world of healing and wellness with the launch of Urja. The new brand redefines jewellery, transforming it from a mere adornment into a source of energy, healing, and purpose. Drawing inspiration from the Sanskrit word for energy, Urja blends the ancient wisdom of crystal healing with modern design, offering a collection of jewellery that channels positive energy and supports the wearer’s emotional and spiritual well-being.

“Jewellery has the potential to do more than enhance outward beauty; it can nurture the soul,” says Mamta Gupta, co-founder of Zariin. “This realisation sparked the creation of Urja.” The new collection features carefully selected crystals—each known for its unique vibrational frequency and healing properties. Stones like amethyst, rose quartz, malachite, and citrine are thoughtfully incorporated into designs that support calm, love, success, and joy, creating a harmonious connection between aesthetics and wellness.