The Stars Collection: Redefining luxury with vibrant coloured diamonds and unmatched individuality

Rare, vibrant diamonds—ranging from soft pinks to deep blues and radiant yellows—are having a moment, redefining what it means to invest in precious stones.
With its latest collection The Stars, Manohar Lal Jewellers is embracing this growing trend that has taken the luxury jewellery market by storm. The collection with a focus on natural-coloured diamonds blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary sensibilities, offering a fresh perspective on how coloured diamonds can be incorporated into both modern and classic designs. It’s a bold move that reflects the increasing desire for uniqueness and individuality in the world of fine jewellery.
“The Stars collection is inspired by a global trend where coloured diamonds like yellow, pink, and blue are showcased in luxury markets abroad, such as Hong Kong and Jaipur. These diamonds are rarely available on Indian shores, so we wanted to offer our discerning clientele a chance to experience something truly international, locally,” explains Surbhi Shekhar, head designer at Manohar Lal Jewellers. “Our goal is to blend tradition with modernity, offering unique pieces that reflect both the global and Indian aesthetic,” she adds.
The collection is a celebration of nature’s rarest jewels, featuring diamonds in hues ranging from the soft blush of pink to the deep allure of blue and the sunny radiance of yellow. Each diamond is sourced from around the globe, including Africa, Australia, and Thailand, and is GIA or IGI certified, ensuring that only the finest, untreated stones make it to the collection.
What sets this collection apart is the intricate artistry that goes into crafting each piece. “When designing settings for these diamonds, we focus on enhancing the natural beauty of each hue. For example, yellow diamonds are showcased in designs that highlight their warmth, while pink and orange diamonds are paired to create a striking contrast. We mix and match colours to create bold, modern pieces that don’t just speak of luxury but also reflect the wearer’s personality,” says Surbhi.
Not only does the collection feature a range of colours, but it also explores unique shapes and sizes—heart-shaped pink diamonds, round emerald cuts, and more. “One standout piece is a heart-shaped pink diamond ring, over a carat in size, which has already been sold. It’s a piece we are particularly proud of, as it embodies the spirit of this collection—rare, precious, and stunningly beautiful,” she shares.
Price starts at Rs 2 lakh. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com