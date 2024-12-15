Kanika Goyal’s Playfield collection: Embracing fluidity, playfulness, and creative self-expression

A break from rigid routines with vibrant designs and fluid silhouettes, celebrating spontaneity and self-expression. Kanika Goyal has attempted just that with her Spring/Summer 2025 collection, Playfield. She invites us to break free from the rigidity of daily routines and embrace a playful, creative approach to fashion. Drawing inspiration from the concept of Lila — divine play — the collection celebrates fluidity, joy, and the transformative power of play. Through this collection, Kanika pushes the boundaries of fashion by blending youthfulness with refined tailoring, deconstructing traditional ideas of gender and design.

“The essence of life is vibrant and ever-evolving, much like an energetic dance,” Kanika explains. Playfield captures this essence, showcasing childlike scribbles through surface embroidery and incorporating dynamic elements like uneven drapes flowing from rigid silhouettes. New textures, like bonded and pleated fabrics, make the collection stand out, highligh-ting Kanika’s commitment to fluidity and creativity.