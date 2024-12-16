Nappa Dori's Hydro Collection: Sustainable travel gear for the modern explorer

Nappa Dori has taken travel gear to the next level with the launch of its Hydro Collection, designed for the modern explorer who values both style and sustainability. Known for its fusion of contemporary design and vintage craftsmanship, the Hydro Collection marries functionality with eco-conscious materials, making it the ideal companion for today’s traveller.

Gautam Sinha, founder and creative director of Nappa Dori, explains, “The Hydro Collection is all about setting a new standard in travel gear — hyper-functional yet sophisticated.” Each piece is crafted with precision, using recycled materials and water-resistant fabrics to ensure durability while keeping the planet in mind. “Sustainability has always been central to our philosophy, and with Hydro, we’ve prioritised eco-friendly elements without compromising on design,” says Gautam.