Nappa Dori's Hydro Collection: Sustainable travel gear for the modern explorer

Nappa Dori has taken travel gear to the next level with the launch of its Hydro Collection, designed for the modern explorer who values both style and sustainability. Known for its fusion of contemporary design and vintage craftsmanship, the Hydro Collection marries functionality with eco-conscious materials, making it the ideal companion for today’s traveller.
Gautam Sinha, founder and creative director of Nappa Dori, explains, “The Hydro Collection is all about setting a new standard in travel gear — hyper-functional yet sophisticated.” Each piece is crafted with precision, using recycled materials and water-resistant fabrics to ensure durability while keeping the planet in mind. “Sustainability has always been central to our philosophy, and with Hydro, we’ve prioritised eco-friendly elements without compromising on design,” says Gautam.
The collection features standout pieces like the RFID-protected Sling Bag, the water-resistant Dopp Kit, and the Hydro Laptop Sleeve, each designed to cater to the specific needs of today’s traveller. Whether commuting daily or embarking on an adventure, these pieces seamlessly blend practicality with style.
“The goal was to solve real-world problems with thoughtful design,” Gautam adds, noting the collection’s versatility in both urban and rugged environments.
Price starts at Rs 1,250. Available online.
