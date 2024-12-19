Atelier Shikaarbagh Wedding Collection 2024: Where royal heritage meets modern bridal elegance

Weddings are more than just a celebration of love; they are an expression of heritage, beauty, and individuality. This season, Atelier Shikaarbagh takes us on a journey through time with a wedding collection that effortlessly blends royal heritage with modern sophistication. Known for its mastery in hand-embroidered lehengas, saris, and fusion pieces, the brand redefines bridal fashion with each meticulously crafted piece. From luxurious silks and rich brocades to intricate detailing, it creates garments that speak the language of opulence, making every bride feel like royalty.
Nestled in Kotah, Rajasthan, Atelier Shikaarbagh honours the aristocratic traditions of the Singh family, rooted in Kayasthpada, Dholpur. Founded by Maayankraj Singh, the brand pays tribute to the regal elegance of fashion icons such as Rani Urmila Rajey of Dholpur and Rajmata Gayatri Devi of Jaipur. Maayankraj’s vision for the brand is clear — to marry heritage with modernity in a way that feels timeless and effortlessly chic.
“We want our creations to be a blend of the old and new, capturing the essence of royal craftsmanship while keeping up with the evolving tastes of modern brides,” says Maayankraj, who is also the head designer of the brand.
The latest wedding collection is a reflection of this vision. The garments, featuring hand-embroidered lehengas, saris, and fusion pieces, showcase the artistry of Rajasthani crafts like gota patti and dori work, intertwined with contemporary silhouettes. But what truly sets this collection apart is the infusion of modern bridal elements that cater to today’s bride.
“Our inspiration stems from a desire to celebrate India’s regal heritage while meeting the evolving tastes of contemporary brides. By combining classic royal elements like intricate embroidery and luxurious fabrics with modern silhouettes and details, we aim to create pieces that honour tradition while resonating with today’s fashion-forward sensibilities,” Maayankraj explains.
One of the signature features is its exquisite hand-embroidery, which Maayankraj refers to as “the soul of our creations.” This collection boasts opulent silks and rich brocades, each fabric selected for its exceptional quality and texture. “These fabrics are not only visually stunning but also feel opulent, ensuring comfort for the bride on her big day,” he shares.
The brand never shies away from embracing the latest bridal trends. This season, expect to see softer pastel hues alongside classic reds and golds, along with intricate floral motifs and unconventional blouse designs. Additionally, modern bridal elements such as detachable capes, pre-draped saris, and lehenga-gown hybrids add a contemporary twist.
Price on request. Available online.
