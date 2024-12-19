Atelier Shikaarbagh Wedding Collection 2024: Where royal heritage meets modern bridal elegance

Weddings are more than just a celebration of love; they are an expression of heritage, beauty, and individuality. This season, Atelier Shikaarbagh takes us on a journey through time with a wedding collection that effortlessly blends royal heritage with modern sophistication. Known for its mastery in hand-embroidered lehengas, saris, and fusion pieces, the brand redefines bridal fashion with each meticulously crafted piece. From luxurious silks and rich brocades to intricate detailing, it creates garments that speak the language of opulence, making every bride feel like royalty.

Nestled in Kotah, Rajasthan, Atelier Shikaarbagh honours the aristocratic traditions of the Singh family, rooted in Kayasthpada, Dholpur. Founded by Maayankraj Singh, the brand pays tribute to the regal elegance of fashion icons such as Rani Urmila Rajey of Dholpur and Rajmata Gayatri Devi of Jaipur. Maayankraj’s vision for the brand is clear — to marry heritage with modernity in a way that feels timeless and effortlessly chic.

“We want our creations to be a blend of the old and new, capturing the essence of royal craftsmanship while keeping up with the evolving tastes of modern brides,” says Maayankraj, who is also the head designer of the brand.