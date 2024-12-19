Sawai Collection by Symetree: A fusion of Jaipur’s royal heritage and modern luxury jewellery

Jewellery trends evolve, but true craftsmanship remains eternal. In a world where luxury is defined by both heritage and innovation, Symetree, a handcrafted jewellery brand born in Jaipur, has successfully merged the rich history of India with contemporary design. Founded by Abhishek Haritwal in 2005, the brand’s latest creation, the Sawai collection, is a tribute to Jaipur’s royal lineage, bringing together centuries-old techniques and modern design sensibilities.
“Jewellery is an emotional journey. We aim to create pieces that go beyond adornment—they are heirlooms in the making, steeped in history and crafted with passion,” says Abhishek Haritwal, the visionary founder of Symetree.
The Sawai collection is a celebration of power, prestige, and precision. The name Sawai, which refers to ‘one and a quarter,’ symbolises superiority and excellence—traits embodied by the royal family of Jaipur. Abhishek draws inspiration from the regal opulence of the family, merging traditional artistry with bespoke design. “Sawai was a title given by the British to a select few Indian ruling families,” he explains. “It signified a cut above the rest, something exceptional, and that’s exactly what this collection embodies.”
Large emeralds, uncut diamonds, and tourmalines form the heart of the collection, each stone custom-cut to enhance its raw beauty. “These stones represent the very essence of Jaipur’s history. The city is famous for its emerald cutting, and there’s no better place to honour the Sawai legacy than by using stones that have been a part of this city’s royal heritage for centuries,” says Abhishek.
The collection is a true testament to craftsmanship. Every detail, from the intricate meena work to the signature jarai setting, showcases the brand’s dedication to preserving Jaipur’s time-honoured techniques. “We invested three and a half to four years researching historical setting techniques, particularly those used for Golconda diamonds,” says Abhishek. And the result is a stunning blend of ancient craftsmanship with modern sensibilities.
What makes the collection truly unique is its innovative fusion of the past and present. While the materials and techniques are steeped in history, the designs are forward-thinking. “Our large polki necklace is strung on a handwoven gold mesh wire, offering a contemporary twist on a classic design. Even our statement cocktail rings can be converted into chokers or bracelets—multi-functional jewellery that speaks to the needs of the modern woman,” Abhishek reveals.
What sets the collection apart in today’s jewellery landscape is its meticulous attention to detail. With every piece echoing the opulence of the 17th and 18th centuries, the collection can be described as a museum-worthy ensemble. “It’s not just jewellery; it’s a piece of history. From the engraving to the repousse work, every element reflects the excellence of design and the rich cultural heritage of Jaipur,” says Abhishek.
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin