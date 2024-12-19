Sawai Collection by Symetree: A fusion of Jaipur’s royal heritage and modern luxury jewellery

Jewellery trends evolve, but true craftsmanship remains eternal. In a world where luxury is defined by both heritage and innovation, Symetree, a handcrafted jewellery brand born in Jaipur, has successfully merged the rich history of India with contemporary design. Founded by Abhishek Haritwal in 2005, the brand’s latest creation, the Sawai collection, is a tribute to Jaipur’s royal lineage, bringing together centuries-old techniques and modern design sensibilities.

“Jewellery is an emotional journey. We aim to create pieces that go beyond adornment—they are heirlooms in the making, steeped in history and crafted with passion,” says Abhishek Haritwal, the visionary founder of Symetree.

The Sawai collection is a celebration of power, prestige, and precision. The name Sawai, which refers to ‘one and a quarter,’ symbolises superiority and excellence—traits embodied by the royal family of Jaipur. Abhishek draws inspiration from the regal opulence of the family, merging traditional artistry with bespoke design. “Sawai was a title given by the British to a select few Indian ruling families,” he explains. “It signified a cut above the rest, something exceptional, and that’s exactly what this collection embodies.”

Large emeralds, uncut diamonds, and tourmalines form the heart of the collection, each stone custom-cut to enhance its raw beauty. “These stones represent the very essence of Jaipur’s history. The city is famous for its emerald cutting, and there’s no better place to honour the Sawai legacy than by using stones that have been a part of this city’s royal heritage for centuries,” says Abhishek.