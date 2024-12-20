Designer Shruti Sancheti’s quest for experimenting with textiles and crafts, continues with her latest collection

As someone who lives out of suitcases, designer Shruti Sancheti is strongly drawn to the nomadic way of living, and believes she was a nomad in a previous life. Her clothes are very bohemian, and even when she designs luxury pieces, it’s always an interpretation of bohemian luxury. Craft and weaves are particularly close to her heart, and she finds it difficult to relate to bling.

“Even when there is a lot of intricate work in my designs, they always appear understated and restrained rather than flashy. My designs are subtle by nature, reflecting my core philosophy. However, impeccable detailing and immaculate tailoring are key elements that I focus on and take great pride in as a designer. As a brand, we believe that restrained luxury is our forte, and it’s what we offer to our customers,” says Shruti, whose label was recognised last year as one of the top-performing women-led organisations, receiving an award from the textile minister for achieving the highest turnover in that category.