Leora Collection by Irasva: Diamonds crafted to reflect the inner radiance of the modern woman
Diamonds are forever, but the Leora Collection by Irasva Fine Jewellery is here to ensure that every modern woman shines with her own light. Crafted for the woman who knows what she wants and never settles for anything less, the Leora Collection is a dazzling tribute to individuality, confidence, and grace.
Designed with the modern woman in mind, Leshna Shah, the founder of Irasva, describes the inspiration behind this sparkling collection, “The name Leora comes from the Hebrew meaning ‘I have light,’ which perfectly embodies the spirit of the collection. It’s all about celebrating the inner radiance of women who live boldly, whether they’re navigating their everyday lives or embarking on their grandest adventures. Each piece is made to reflect that inner light, guiding them wherever life takes them.”
The collection features a stunning variety of diamonds that shine as brightly as the women who wear them. From pear-shaped diamonds that whisper romance to the bold lines of baguette-cut stones, every piece tells its own story. “We wanted to create a collection that combined timeless elegance with a contemporary edge. The pear-shaped diamonds evoke romance, while the baguettes bring in a modern, chic twist. This gives the collection a dynamic and versatile feel, ensuring there’s something for every occasion,” says Leshna.
Craftsmanship is at the heart of the Leora Collection, with each piece meticulously designed to bring out the best in the diamonds while maintaining modern flair. Leshna explains, “The design process was a fusion of global floral trends and contemporary elements. Every diamond is handpicked for its brilliance, and the craftsmanship reflects precision and artistry. We focus on intricate detailing to ensure each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it.”
But the magic of the Leora Collection doesn’t just lie in its stunning beauty—it’s also about versatility. Whether you’re preparing for a special event or simply want to add a touch of elegance to your everyday look, these diamonds have you covered. “These pieces are made to shine no matter the occasion. From a romantic
evening to elevating your daily outfit, the collection is designed to effortlessly transition into any moment, making sure you feel radiant wherever you go,” Leshna says.
With the Leora Collection, Irasva invites you to wear your light, embrace your brilliance, and step into every moment with the dazzling confidence that only diamonds can bring. Because, as Leshna puts it, “Every woman deserves a diamond that reflects her true radiance.”
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com