Leora Collection by Irasva: Diamonds crafted to reflect the inner radiance of the modern woman

Diamonds are forever, but the Leora Collection by Irasva Fine Jewellery is here to ensure that every modern woman shines with her own light. Crafted for the woman who knows what she wants and never settles for anything less, the Leora Collection is a dazzling tribute to individuality, confidence, and grace.

Designed with the modern woman in mind, Leshna Shah, the founder of Irasva, describes the inspiration behind this sparkling collection, “The name Leora comes from the Hebrew meaning ‘I have light,’ which perfectly embodies the spirit of the collection. It’s all about celebrating the inner radiance of women who live boldly, whether they’re navigating their everyday lives or embarking on their grandest adventures. Each piece is made to reflect that inner light, guiding them wherever life takes them.”

The collection features a stunning variety of diamonds that shine as brightly as the women who wear them. From pear-shaped diamonds that whisper romance to the bold lines of baguette-cut stones, every piece tells its own story. “We wanted to create a collection that combined timeless elegance with a contemporary edge. The pear-shaped diamonds evoke romance, while the baguettes bring in a modern, chic twist. This gives the collection a dynamic and versatile feel, ensuring there’s something for every occasion,” says Leshna.