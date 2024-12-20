Shanti Banaras Autumn/Winter 2024: Redefining wardrobe essentials with modern minimalism and Indian handloom craftsmanship

Shanti Banaras’ Autumn/Winter 2024 collection brings a fresh, sophisticated twist to the season’s fashion trends, redefining the concept of wardrobe essentials with luxurious textures, bold silhouettes, and impeccable craftsmanship. In a season where geometric shapes and modern minimalism dominate, this collection bridges traditional Indian handlooms with contemporary design, offering a striking balance between structure and fluidity.
Launched in 2019 by the brother-sister duo Amrit and Khushi Shah, Shanti Banaras comes from a legacy of Varanasi-based weavers with over 50 years of tradition. The new collection, as Khushi Shah, the creative director, explains, is an exploration of “structural experimentation” that moves beyond the traditional sari. “We’ve reimagined conventional silhouettes to offer a bold, modern perspective. The collection delves into jackets, panel dresses, off-shoulder gowns, and multi-panel designs. It’s an abstract approach to traditional tailoring,” says Khushi.
The AW ’24 collection is defined by its geometric brocades, showcasing luxurious fabrics that maintain a contemporary texture. These intricate weaves add depth and richness to the pieces, capturing the essence of understated elegance. Khushi emphasises, “The collection focuses on linear patterns that reflect geometry and modern shapes. Once we perfected our saris, we knew there was more potential to explore. That’s how the unique thaans came into play.” This deepened exploration led to an exciting expansion of the brand’s signature designs, pushing creative boundaries while maintaining the soul of Banarasi craftsmanship.
What sets the collection apart is its perfect blend of structure and fluidity. Inspired by linear forms, the garments reimagine these shapes into sculptural, contemporary creations that balance artistry with functionality. This innovative approach is a testament to our design philosophy, which seeks to create modern wardrobe staples while celebrating the timelessness of Indian handlooms. “We want every piece to be a modern wardrobe essential — something that feels fresh yet timeless,” Khushi says.
The AW’24 collection also embraces a minimalist aesthetic, where clean lines and bold, striking silhouettes meet intricate patterns, resulting in a refined and luxurious appeal. From everyday wear to festive occasions, these pieces effortlessly blend into any wardrobe, making them perfect for the woman who seeks both elegance and individuality.
Price starts at Rs 20,000. Available online.
