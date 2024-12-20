Shanti Banaras Autumn/Winter 2024: Redefining wardrobe essentials with modern minimalism and Indian handloom craftsmanship

Shanti Banaras’ Autumn/Winter 2024 collection brings a fresh, sophisticated twist to the season’s fashion trends, redefining the concept of wardrobe essentials with luxurious textures, bold silhouettes, and impeccable craftsmanship. In a season where geometric shapes and modern minimalism dominate, this collection bridges traditional Indian handlooms with contemporary design, offering a striking balance between structure and fluidity.

Launched in 2019 by the brother-sister duo Amrit and Khushi Shah, Shanti Banaras comes from a legacy of Varanasi-based weavers with over 50 years of tradition. The new collection, as Khushi Shah, the creative director, explains, is an exploration of “structural experimentation” that moves beyond the traditional sari. “We’ve reimagined conventional silhouettes to offer a bold, modern perspective. The collection delves into jackets, panel dresses, off-shoulder gowns, and multi-panel designs. It’s an abstract approach to traditional tailoring,” says Khushi.