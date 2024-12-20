The label’s winter capsule edit is replete with khadi silhouettes in earthy tones
Designer Stuti Dhanuka’s label Terra Luna’s latest sustainable winter capsule collection, Safari, has a range of stylish silhouettes in their signature eco-friendly khadi fabric in earthy colours, neutral tones, and subtle textures with playful metallic accents. “Unlike all other metallics, our offerings are luxuriously soft and require zero maintenance —they can be home washed with no fear of the sparkle becoming duller,” says Stuti, who takes us through the swish edit, where each piece is designed with versatility in mind.
Tell us about your latest collection.
This season, we take on a drastically different avatar as we embrace the ‘Terra’ part of our identity, celebrating earthy colours, neutral tones, and subtle textures, while also championing the festive mood that is prevalent this time of year. Our Safari capsule enables one to be outdoors for long hours, be it in a national park, on a road trip or on a sunny beach, without the fear of sweating, while remaining super stylish. We have done winter styles with padded khadi gilets and padded overshirts, something which has never been done in khadi before.
What was the idea behind the collection?
Our label was starting to get stereotyped as the summer vacation brand. We wanted to go as far away from this as possible. We also wanted to push ourselves beyond perceived limits and figure out how khadi and linen could be used to create winter clothing.
What are the trends for winter wear this year?
Hourglass shirt jackets, flirty skirts, straight pants, a belt or a statement chain.
What are your plans with the label?
Our wish is to become a part of people’s wardrobes, all through the length and breadth of the nation and subsequently beyond India as well. This is the primary ambition. We are in the process of increasing our presence in MBOS (multi-brand outlets) across the country and hope to open our own EBO (exclusive brand outlet) in Mumbai next financial year. Hopefully in 2025, we will be able to make a mark in other countries like Singapore.
What does your upcoming SS collection look like?
Half of it will be core and staples, while the other half will be all about vacation and travel with fun styles and prints.