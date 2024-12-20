This resort wear edit lets emotions dictate the design process
Luxe resort wear label Studio Rigu by Riya Gupta has just come up with their fall collection, Kyoto’24 that pays a fashionable tribute to Japan’s tranquil beauty and timeless elegance. Inspired by the serene shrine temples, zen gardens, and traditional wooden houses that embody the spirit of Kyoto, each design is an invitation to dream, embrace, and reflect. Featuring a harmonious colour palette inspired by Japan’s natural and cultural beauty, the collection highlights soft, muted shades like cream and indigo, alongside bold accents of ruby, violet, and red. Riya takes us through the collection in this chat.
What’s Kyoto’24 all about?
It transports you on a journey to the far east and focuses on crafting garments that encapsulate a sense of escapism. With sequin separates, handcut kimono tops, thread work bombers and blown out shibori flowers, the emphasis is on versatility of the silhouettes that effortlessly transition from casual daywear to sophisticated evening ensembles. We have balanced the collection by inter mixing soft flowy fabrics like vegan silk with menswear suiting. The contrast of the crepe with the translucent organza, creates a unique layering. The colour palate is in tones of red and blue, inspired by the architecture of Japan
What’s the idea behind this collection?
Inspired by the traditional Japanese textiles, this collection is an intuitive expression, devoid of rational constraints, allowing emotions to dictate the design process. The grandeur of the torii gates, the serenity of the sakura (cherry blossom), the depth of the ajisai (hydrangea) and the uniqueness of the koi, all encapsulates this collection.
What is your design philosophy?
Our creative style is eccentric yet modern. We lay emphasis on colour and vibrant prints that resonate back to our Indian roots. But our silhouettes are clean, practical, and fuss free, so that our customer can wear it day and night. We strive to achieve a balance between traditional and modern.
What inspires you?
We are repeatedly inspired by our travels. The people we meet, the cultures we experience, the natural beauty that surrounds us, and different eccentricities of each culture and region are our main inspirations.
Who is your favourite fashion icon?
It is Lady Diana, who stayed classic and true to her own style, while being comfortable in whatever she wore.
What are your plans for the label?
We would love to collaborate with other creators—our foremost goal is to create excellent and thought-provoking content by working and sharing ideas with other artists. We plan to open our own experiential retail space to transport the customer to a utopian world.
Tell us about your summer collection outline.
Our summer collection will be fun, light and inspired by the moods of summer. The silhouettes will be easy-to-wear, travel-friendly, and size inclusive, and will surely transport you to the beach.