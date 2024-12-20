This resort wear edit lets emotions dictate the design process

A

It transports you on a journey to the far east and focuses on crafting garments that encapsulate a sense of escapism. With sequin separates, handcut kimono tops, thread work bombers and blown out shibori flowers, the emphasis is on versatility of the silhouettes that effortlessly transition from casual daywear to sophisticated evening ensembles. We have balanced the collection by inter mixing soft flowy fabrics like vegan silk with menswear suiting. The contrast of the crepe with the translucent organza, creates a unique layering. The colour palate is in tones of red and blue, inspired by the architecture of Japan