Kahaani by Jayesh & Kaajal Shah: A timeless bridal collection inspired by Mughal and European architecture

The inspiration for Kahaani stems from the timeless beauty of historic landmarks. From ghagras that evoke the mystical landscapes of Cappadocia to ensembles reminiscent of the untamed spirit of dense forests, each garment is a work of art, meticulously crafted to bring a forgotten story to life. Jayesh Shah, the visionary behind the collection, adds, “We wanted to pay tribute to these grand historical moments while offering something new for today’s brides and grooms. The beauty lies in how these influences are transformed into modern, wearable pieces.”

Luxurious fabrics like organza, georgette, and silk form the foundation of Kahaani, each chosen for its delicate texture and rich sheen. “The combination of fine fabrics and intricate embroidery truly brings the stories to life. The bright, lively embroidery complements the depth of the narratives we’ve woven into every garment,” explains Kaajal. Pastel shades mixed with rich, regal hues create a visual symphony, while dramatic ruffles and wraps add texture and dimension, reflecting the grandeur of the tales they represent.

What truly sets Kahaani apart is its bold fusion of traditional and contemporary elements. The collection features sleek lines, asymmetrical cuts, and avant-garde embellishments that offer a fresh, dynamic take on wedding attire. “We’ve designed this collection for the bride and groom who aren’t afraid to push boundaries. They want something extraordinary, a piece that feels both timeless and modern,” says Jayesh.

Price starts at Rs 50,000 for menswear, and Rs 1,00,000 for womenswear.

Available online.

—Manu Vipin

manuvipin@newindianexpress.com.

@ManuVipin.