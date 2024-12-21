Make a grand gesture for your loved ones this Christmas with these seven luxurious and thoughtful advent calendars

Unwrap happiness, one day at a time, with our curated selection of holiday advent calendars. Perfect for festive gifting or games like Secret Santa, these collections are equally delightful to keep for yourself. Each calendar is thoughtfully designed to encompass everything you’ll need for a magical Christmas — from something to eat and drink, to activities for family and friends, decorations for the home, self-care essentials, wellness treats and even something stylish to wear.
What if you never had to pack your Christmas tree and store it away until the next festive season but set it on your coffee table or TV shelf? Making this possible, Villeroy & Boch have unveiled a fun advent calendar with a set of 26 small porcelain figurines which can be discovered every day and hung on the cute porcelain tree included in the set. ₹64,000. Available online.
When it’s time for desserts, make your celebrations sweeter with Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Christmas Advent Calendar 2024 where you’ll find a delicious assortment of 24 chocolates including milk, salted caramel, coconut and white truffles, set in a silver festival holidays themed box! ₹2,229. Available online.
Now, from ‘the something to wear’ department, we present the Meri Meri Enamel Charm Necklace Advent Calendar fashioned as a mini pink gingham suitcase, filled with numbered trays containing 17 enamel charms, six tassels with gold-tone metal jump rings and lobster clasps to attach to the chain and cord necklace. ₹12,049. Available online.
Kimirica’s — Box of Wishes — holiday advent calendar is designed for those who don’t compromise on self-care. Comprising travel and full-sized skin care products, this treasure trove comes with gold celestial motifs, a picture perfect bow, 11 heartfelt wishes and 25 surprises. ₹4,999. Available online.
Here’s a cosy and comforting idea — enjoy the 24 days of Christmas countdown by trying out new hot chocolate flavours every day, topped with crushed candy canes and mini marshmallows. This calendar includes 24 treats such as classic, white chocolate, milk chocolate, cinnamon, gingerbread, salted caramel, mint, French vanilla and toasted marshmallow. ₹5,936 onwards. Available online.
Holidays y are a time to and feel good sit back and this of Wellness 24 Days Gift – Advent Calender Set by Folkessence focuses solely on that. Embark on a fragrant journey with 24 premium essential oils and joyfully savour unique scent each day. The assorted gift box unwraps distinct 5ml bottles to captivate senses. ₹3,899. Available online.
Attention all collectors, Swarovski has launched its Annual Edition Advent Calendar 2024! Amp up your Christmas decorations with these shiny little surprises hidden behind each of its 25 doors completing Swarovski’s holiday train revealing carriages, glistening stars, snowflakes, green forests and cute characters. The box also offers a bunch of crystal tree ornaments finished with Champagne gold-tone finish metal for your tree! ₹93,000. Available online.