Kehkashan Khan's Amber collection: A timeless blend of tradition and modern elegance for wedding season 2024

As the wedding season approaches, the demand for timeless elegance and sophisticated charm in festive wear is ever-growing. Fashion designer Kehkashan Khan has unveiled her latest collection, Amber, a luxurious celebration of intricate craftsmanship and ethereal beauty. Designed to transport the wearer to a celestial realm, the collection marries tradition with a contemporary edge, offering a refined interpretation of classic silhouettes like the gharara.

“The Amber collection is a reflection of my vision to blend opulence with modern sensibilities. It’s a tribute to the rich cultural heritage of festive wear while embracing a fresh, contemporary take that resonates with today’s woman,” says Kehkashan.

Amber’s palette is a masterpiece in itself. The collection features delicate hues like off-white, soft pastels, and rich jewel tones, capturing the essence of festive celebrations while maintaining an enduring, timeless appeal. Kehkashan’s signature intricate embroidery, including zari, zardozi, and gota, embellishes each piece with a level of sophistication that ensures the craftsmanship takes center stage.

“The colours in Amber were chosen to represent understated elegance. They allow the detailing and embroidery to stand out without overwhelming the senses. It’s about creating something that feels regal, yet refreshingly modern,” Kehkashan explains.