Kehkashan Khan's Amber collection: A timeless blend of tradition and modern elegance for wedding season 2024
As the wedding season approaches, the demand for timeless elegance and sophisticated charm in festive wear is ever-growing. Fashion designer Kehkashan Khan has unveiled her latest collection, Amber, a luxurious celebration of intricate craftsmanship and ethereal beauty. Designed to transport the wearer to a celestial realm, the collection marries tradition with a contemporary edge, offering a refined interpretation of classic silhouettes like the gharara.
“The Amber collection is a reflection of my vision to blend opulence with modern sensibilities. It’s a tribute to the rich cultural heritage of festive wear while embracing a fresh, contemporary take that resonates with today’s woman,” says Kehkashan.
Amber’s palette is a masterpiece in itself. The collection features delicate hues like off-white, soft pastels, and rich jewel tones, capturing the essence of festive celebrations while maintaining an enduring, timeless appeal. Kehkashan’s signature intricate embroidery, including zari, zardozi, and gota, embellishes each piece with a level of sophistication that ensures the craftsmanship takes center stage.
“The colours in Amber were chosen to represent understated elegance. They allow the detailing and embroidery to stand out without overwhelming the senses. It’s about creating something that feels regal, yet refreshingly modern,” Kehkashan explains.
A key highlight of the Amber collection is the return of the gharara — those iconic, flared pants that have been a symbol of royal charm for centuries. But the designer’s take on this classic silhouette brings a contemporary twist, making the gharara a versatile option for today’s festive wardrobes. “Ghararas are timeless. They have a rich cultural significance and an inherent grace that is perfect for festive occasions. For Amber, I have reinterpreted the gharara with modern techniques to ensure comfort without sacrificing style,” she says.
The result? A flowing structure with ruched detailing at the knee and luxurious fabrics like silk brocade, seamlessly combined with modern-day aesthetics. The perfect blend of heritage and innovation, the gharara is now reimagined for the contemporary woman who appreciates both style and comfort.
When it comes to styling, the designer pieces are made to shine. To create an unforgettable look for weddings or any festive occasion, she suggests pairing the Amber collection with statement jewellery that complements the outfit’s delicate hues and intricate details. Think bold earrings, elegant bangles, and statement rings. She also recommends hairstyles like soft waves or an elegant updo to draw attention to the neckline and embroidery, completing the regal look with embellished clutches and traditional juttis or mojaris.
“Confidence is the most important accessory you can wear with any outfit. The Amber collection is designed to make women feel like queens, and I want each piece to empower the wearer to step into any occasion with grace and poise,” she notes.
Price starts at Rs 20,000. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com