Shop for bespoke pairs of shoes, statement bags or a timeless accessories at H&S’ new outlet in Bengaluru

H&S, the leather brand under the renowned KH Group, unveiled its new flagship store on Richmond Road recently. Previously located at UB City, this shift marks a new chapter for the brand, which boasts a rich heritage spanning over 75 years. With outlets already established in Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, the Bengaluru flagship aims to redefine the luxury leather shopping experience in a more spacious and opulent setting that comes with a touch of gold.

What truly sets this store apart is the centrepiece: the H&S Customised Leather Shoes Station. Positioned at the heart of the store, this section offers customers a bespoke experience, allowing them to witness the artistry behind their one-of-a-kind shoes. A thoughtfully displayed chart on an adjacent wall details the intricate crafting process — from taking foot measurements and casting the mould to sewing and dyeing the final product. This meticulous process takes up to a month, ensuring each pair is as unique as the wearer.

For a closer look, miniature shoe models showcase the diverse range of colours and textures available, which can be updated every few months. The store features an impressive array of styles including Oxfords, Derbies, Monks, boots, sandals and slip-ons.

While their shoes remain the highlight, H&S’s leather craftsmanship extends to an enviable selection of bags. From sleek laptop carriers and trendy mini crossbody pouches to elegant women’s handbags. Look out for versatile totes, journalist-friendly reporter bags and travel-ready duffles. Accessories are equally enticing, with belts, wallets and a small but striking collection of leather jackets — perfect for the winter season or those embracing the biker-chic aesthetic.

